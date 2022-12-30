Quiz: 22 questions for '22. Were you paying attention to the news this year?

We've had a worldwide inflation crisis, with soaring interest rates (and mortgage repayments). There was a new war, sorry "special military operation", that shows no sign of ending. And yes, those two things were related.
COVID has moved into a new phase, especially the rules around it.
Canberra has some new less-than-welcome guests, who are making their points loudly at times.
We got a new federal government, and a new ACT senator. Cyber security became much more than just a buzzword.
Of course, there was lots more to 2022, too. So we've put together a quiz: 22 questions for the year '22. See how you go.
