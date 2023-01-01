The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

What we learnt this year is that voters have changed and no party is safe

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
January 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just a year ago Scott Morrison was insisting "I've got this". The electorate, however, decided trusting (his) god to keep sending messages was no way to run a country and, in May, sent him packing. The then government lost 17 seats, suffering a decisive first preference swing of 5.74 per cent, and receiving its lowest proportion of seats in the House of Representatives since the creation of the Liberal's in 1946. It was a disaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.