The growing population has resulted in growing differences between the different constituencies that make up Australia. The "middle" that the parties used to fight over, the iconic marginal voter who would decide the swinging seat in the middle of the electoral pendulum, has progressively vanished. Today elections are decided by appealing to particular constituencies. At the last election, for example, Peter Dutton used such strong language against Beijing it became difficult to distinguish whether his sentiment was anti-CCP or anti-Chinese in general. This dog-whistling may have worked in some of the outer suburban seats the party held but it resulted in a pronounced swing against the coalition amongst ethnic Chinese communities closer to the CBD's of the major cities. A strong case can be made that it was this alone that consigned Morrison to oblivion.