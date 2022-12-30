The Canberra Times
Most read articles in 2022 on The Canberra Times

By Staff Reporters
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
Our most read stories of 2022 start off bleak, but there's good news in there, too

COVID, war, sky-rocketing mortgages, "cookers", some particularly sad Canberra incidents ... the year has, sadly, been more defined by the down points than the high points. But, there have also been glimmers of hope that 2023 will prove the year things turn around and we stop talking about "the new normal".

