Our most read stories of 2022 start off bleak, but there's good news in there, too

We're getting to some of the more upbeat parts of the list now. For the first time in 110 years, the ACT is set to get a bit bigger. Though, technically it's more just fixing a bit of an historic anomoly where, as the Chief Minister put it: "For one reason or another, a straight line was drawn through the middle of a paddock here and all we're seeking to do is ... move the border to a river corridor effectively for this parcel of land that the territory owns." Still, a bigger territory!