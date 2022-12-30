The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Toll of taxing schedule proves too great as Canberra Capitals fall to Sydney Flames in WNBL clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 30 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rae Burrell, right, gave it her all as the Capitals fell to Sydney on Friday night. Picture Getty Images

Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal knew her team was in with a fight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.