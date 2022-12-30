The Canberra Times
Princes Highway closed at Narooma, one dead due to serious three-car crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 5:35pm
A woman has died and four are seriously injured after a car crash near Narooma.

