A woman has died and four are seriously injured after a car crash near Narooma.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred on Old South Coast Road at Carunna, which is 5 kilometres from Narooma.
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Narooma due to the incident. Motorists in light vehicles who need to travel can consider using Old Highway as an alternative route.
By 7pm, the crash had been cleared but the road remains closed.
The woman died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
NSW police said they received a call about the incident at about 4.40pm on Friday, and they believe up to three vehicles were involved.
Police said they were told a vehicle travelling north and a vehicle travelling south collided, causing a third vehicle to also crash.
Four people from the two vehicles which collided have been taken to Bega and Moruya Hospitals with serious injuries.
The five occupants of the third vehicle are uninjured.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Heavy vehicles are being told to divert via the Kings Highway, Cooma-Braidwood Road, the Monaro Highway and the Snowy Mountains Highway.
Emergency services, crash investigators and traffic crews are attending the incident.
"Officers from South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit," police said.
"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway, and anyone who may have dashcam footage or information that can assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Meanwhile further south at Brogo, all lanes of the Princes Highway are now open after an earlier car crash.
Traffic conditions at Brogo are returning to normal.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
