Cycle ways to reserves would make good closer to perfect

I refer to the article "Our most precious assets at risk" (December 30, p55) in which Trove is discussed. In two of my current research projects Trove has been invaluable, firstly researching the history of capital punishment at Goulburn Jail where the historic newspapers have been a goldmine and secondly, researching the controversy surrounding the compulsory acquisition of the then-ancestral property the Pines (now Old Canberra Inn) in 1977. This has led to an application for the five relevant files held in ACT Archives. This was all possible through the national online treasure which is Trove. It needs to be funded on an ongoing basis at a sustainable level through a national digital strategy. When are we going to get the treasures held in the national collections are crucial to an understanding of our national stories and identity?