Cycle ways to reserves would make good closer to perfect

Cyclists visiting Canberra have good reason to be envious of the locals.
We have a magic network of cyclepaths segregated from the motorised traffic, safely taking us almost everywhere within the city confines.
But it's not perfect. Try cycling to the tantalising natural treasures that beckon just beyond the city boundaries, and the spell is broken.
There are no cycleways to nature reserves and parks such as Namadgi, Gibraltar Falls, Point Hut Crossing, Angle Crossing, Pine Island, Kambah Pool, Tidbinbilla, Cotter, Casuarina Sands, Urriara Crossing, Molonglo Gorge, and in future possibly Ginninderra Falls.
Expanding the cyclepath network to such picturesque and popular places would delight energetic, safety-conscious locals and visitors that value car independence.
We can boost tourism and reinforce Canberra's reputation as the "cycling capital of Australia".
Peter Campbell (Letters, December 29) is lucky that his heat pump works well.
For my masters degree 40 years ago I showed that a carefully chosen heat pump can provide cost-effective heating.
Since then I have saved a lot of money by using "window rattlers" for most of my heating, with gas heaters for backup on frosty mornings.
Two years ago I gladly took up the offer of a subsidy to replace my gas heater with a split-system heat pump.
With its timer set for an early start, the new system has enough power to warm the living area even on frosty mornings.
The downside is that its indoor unit is designed to mount high on the wall. That's excellent for cooling, but poor for heating. In heating mode, the unit doesn't have enough fan power to push warm air down to floor level. When my head was a comfortable 20 degrees, my feet were a cold 15. The installer checked the unit and confirmed that it was working to specification. In order to get good quality heating, I had to spend hundreds of extra dollars to install a ceiling fan.
The good news is that you can now get split systems with floor-mounted indoor consoles.
The bad news is that some local suppliers are still promoting high-mounted indoor units.
The article "Where you should have bought in ACT 10 years ago" (December 30, page 7) wrongly compares the past land prices with the current house prices for Gunghalin suburbs. As it uses the past land prices for Gunghalin and the past house prices for other suburbs, it paints a false picture that Gunghalin suburb prices have grown faster than others.
It also gives a false impression that this growth is due to light rail. We can easily prove it is not as Franklin and Gungalin are not in the list. It is only because of the wrong land versus house comparison.
I refer to the article "Our most precious assets at risk" (December 30, p55) in which Trove is discussed. In two of my current research projects Trove has been invaluable, firstly researching the history of capital punishment at Goulburn Jail where the historic newspapers have been a goldmine and secondly, researching the controversy surrounding the compulsory acquisition of the then-ancestral property the Pines (now Old Canberra Inn) in 1977. This has led to an application for the five relevant files held in ACT Archives. This was all possible through the national online treasure which is Trove. It needs to be funded on an ongoing basis at a sustainable level through a national digital strategy. When are we going to get the treasures held in the national collections are crucial to an understanding of our national stories and identity?
Correspondents are having fun playing the "wrong word" game (Letters, December 30). Nothing new, of course. George Orwell's notable 1946 essay "Politics and the English language" listed a half-dozen rules for unpretentious and precise writing. Among them were: never use a long word where a short one will do; if it is possible to cut a word out, always cut it out and; never use a foreign phrase, a scientific word or a jargon word if you can think of an everyday English equivalent. But the best was the last, which read: break any of these rules sooner than say anything barbarous (sic). That said it all about the vagaries of the English language.
Finally, a Happy New Year to all, including our beleaguered letters editor, who labours mightily in tidying up our semantic spillovers, especially mine.
Alastair Bridges notes struggles with the changing language (Letters, December 30). I wonder if he is aware of the new meaning of "sick"? Very different to the traditional meaning! I trust Mr Bridges is aware that one should no longer use "gay" when indicating "carefree", lest confusion result.
"Amazing" is now used with little restraint, as I discovered when I provided personal data to a call centre. Every item provided (name, address, date of birth etc) was met with "amazing"! Who'd have thought? Grammar is also changing, with young professional-communicators now occupying call centres. While trying to nut out what had gone wrong in the process leading to a problem, the call centre guy kept saying "my bad".
I had no idea what he was saying, and so kept on trying to work the problem, while he was getting frustrated because he had already owned up to causing the problem - apparently, "my bad" means "my mistake". Who'd have thought saving one syllable was important enough to change the language? Anyway, Alastair, there are a few of us wandering around, politely pretending to understand what younger people are saying to us (or about us), and trying to not look too stupid when it becomes apparent we've interpreted the new lingo wrongly.
I challenge people such as Jennie Goldie (Letters, December 26) who decry population growth to propose a strategy for stabilising growth.
Currently we use migration to compensate for the shortages in the labour force that arise in a naturally ageing population.
Migration leads to population growth and boosts the fertility rate because the majority of people who migrate to Australian are young adults.
One way to stabilise population would be to reduce migration substantially and accept the economic consequences.
Another long-term scheme would be to increase fertility from the current level of 1.6 births per woman to the replacement rate of 2.1. Then, starting 20 years later, reduce migration when the work force begins to be sustained internally.
Neither of these methods would sit well with the consumer society.
In 2023 my wish is that we can move on from the endless simplistic bleating by the left side of politics that renewables are a panacea for our future energy needs. Yes, renewables are in the mix with wind and hydro. But so must fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal) remain in the mix, and nuclear must be allowed to join the mix. And in the future who knows, maybe hydrogen and nuclear fission will work?
We need to consider the suitability of all forms of energy, their whole-of-life environmental cost, the economics of their adoption, and their scarcity or difficulty to bring to use. It is a shame that the left side of politics in Australia are either myopic or driven by ideology in their single-minded thirst for renewables. That is causing a massive misallocation of resources in pursuit of a false dream.
The loss through fire of the recycling facility at Hume, and the collapse of the REDcycle scheme should serve as reminders of our need to not rely on recycling alone to reduce the vast quantities of unwanted material that pollute our natural environment. It's imperative that single-use packaging is eliminated wherever possible.
My local grocer at Cook now has milk in bulk so that customers can use their own containers repeatedly. Full marks to them. Using a new bottle every time we buy milk is ridiculously wasteful as mountains of plastic accumulate around the globe.
Even if some of it can be recycled, it's much more efficient to just stop creating so much in the first place. Ditto for many other food products that are excessively and unsustainably packaged.
The supermarket giants have the power to address this problem far better than they are doing. They could - shock, horror - employ people to serve customers from bulk supplies. Regulation is called for.
In the meantime, I hope the excellent example set by Cook grocer becomes the norm.
The adage "reduce, reuse, recycle" remains key, with far greater attention being paid to "reduce and reuse".
Subtle it ain't, cynical it is, to ensure rock-lifting, nosey "integrity" bodies, i.e. the audit office, are always on starvation rations, with neither major party being so pure as to claim monopoly on rectitude, as amply demonstrated by history ("ANAO audits under threat as funding woes linger", p1, December 30).
Thank you to The Canberra Times and the Australian Community Media editorial team for their commitment to balanced, evidence-based reporting and opinion pieces in 2022.
As citizens, in 2023 may we connect with issues of concern in a respectful way that promotes unity over division, action over inaction, and engagement over apathy.
An engaged public is essential to our collective pursuit to uphold democracy, improve justice, enable equity, and achieve environmental sustainability. Onward!
Thank you to all the people who work to put together The Canberra Times each day of the year (bar Good Friday and Christmas). In this day of digital, I still very much look forward to see what will arrive in the paper each day and to nut out the crossword. Keep up the good work.
So Garry Linnell has felt moved to write a list. I think lists of the most/best/least are overrated. Always very risky, self-indulgent and questionable.
Take for instance, Garry's efforts. Many would disagree with his conclusions. Shakespeare as a writer of ripping yarns has endured for centuries and, humanity willing, will endure long after Mr Linnell.
However, all is not lost, I will own to agreeing with him about Elon Musk, perhaps the acme of all risky, questionable and self-indulgent humans.
Perhaps instead of scrapping the ACT as suggested by Bob Salmon (Letters, December 31), we should get rid of the states and municipalities and replace them with 76 administrative zones modelled after territory governments, or even scrap the Senate entirely.
The Commonwealth could keep its little triangle. This would be a much better solution.
The year 2022 has been an annus horribilis for the vast majority of Australian billionaires whose fortunes have tumbled by between 3 per cent and 63 per cent.
How on earth are they going to cope with only a few million or billion left after this financial setback?
My heart bleeds for them.
"Chips with that?" It seems to mean a mountain, a bed, a bucket overflowing with the fried delights.
And having had sad recent occasion to go through a restaurant's garbage bags, it seems leftover chips form the bulk of a huge amount of food waste.
Given the looming potato shortage, I say to cafés, clubs and all vendors: reduce that serve; remove from automatic addition; spit those chips!
