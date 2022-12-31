Tablets sold as "oxycodone" were found by ACT Health to contain a potent synthetic opioid, creating a risk of overdose.
Metonitazene was detected by the CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service, which is a synthetic opioid of the nitazene class which can be as strong or stronger than the deadly fentanyl opioid.
The tested tablets were circular, and yellow in colour, with no markings or stamps.
People in possession of any yellow tablets sold to them as "oxycodone" should be aware that they could cause harm if taken.
"If you suspect you are in possession of this substance, you should safely dispose of the drug," ACT Health stated.
Furthermore it warned that fentanyl test strips are unable to detect nitazene opioids.
However, the warning does not apply to any oxycodone tablets provided on prescription through a pharmacy or a healthcare service.
Overdose symptoms can include slow breathing or snoring, drowsiness, loss of consciousness and skin turning blue or grey.
Naloxone can temporarily reverse an overdose from nitazenes and members of the public are encouraged to seek help by calling triple zero if there are warning signs of an overdose.
Naloxone is available free to people who may experience, or witness, an opioid overdose, it is available in the ACT from CanTEST, through the Civic and Woden needle and Syringe programs, over the counter at some pharmacies or through contacting CAHMA on 02 6253 3643 or info@cahma.org.au.
ACT Health said the risk of overdose is "increased for people who use drugs when they are alone, use drugs again after a break and when different drugs are mixed".
Alcohol, benzos and opioids are very dangerous when combined.
Testing and/or safe disposal of small amounts can be done at the CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service located at the City Community Health Centre, 1 Moore Street, Civic.
The service is open Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and Fridays from 6pm to 9pm. People using this service can have drugs checked, get harm reduction advice, and speak to a nurse about general health issues.
For further details on the CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service, visit the ACT Health website.
The Alcohol and Other Drugs Services 24 Hour Helpline provides drug advice on (02) 6207 9977.
The 24-hour Helpline is staffed by professional workers who can provide information on drug and associated issues, as well as support for people managing addiction or dependence.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
