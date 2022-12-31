The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Vikings crew ready to tackle George Bass Marathon

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 31 2022 - 6:02pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vikings surf boat crew are ready to tackle this year's George Bass Marathon. Picture supplied

Vikings sweep Gavin Hunt is confident they can overcome an unconventional preparation to claim the George Bass Marathon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.