Vikings sweep Gavin Hunt is confident they can overcome an unconventional preparation to claim the George Bass Marathon.
The endurance event makes its return on Sunday after bushfires and COVID forced it into a hiatus.
Vikings sat second behind Bulli when the 2019-20 race was abandoned as fires ravaged the South Coast, with the pandemic then crippling efforts to stage the traditionally biennial event.
Bulli have not entered this year and Hunt is confident his crew can win the race.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
"This is one of the more unique crews we've had," Hunt said. "Half of the crew is Canberra based, the other half are former Canberra people now based around the country.
"Seven of the nine crew members are back from the 2010 and 2012 George Bass races which we won. We decided to have a reunion and pulled guys back in from as far as Brisbane and Perth."
The George Bass commences with a 31 kilometre row from Batemans Bay to Moruya on Sunday and will see competitors travel 188km across seven gruelling days.
The weather is expected to turn later in the week, only adding to the challenge for all involved.
"It's going to be a test but this is what the guys train for," Hunt said.
"This time the training's been a bit different, we've been on the erg, but we train to be able to back up and repeat the effort each day."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.