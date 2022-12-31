Times Past: January 1, 1993

In an effort to boost Canberra tourism, and also change the perception of the capital, a somewhat odd promotion was launched on this day in 1993. The Canberra Times article opened with a poignant paragraph from Sir Robert Menzies.
"Old nations have old capitals, rich in history and the beauty of age: London, Paris, Rome. But for a new nation the problem is different, for it must consciously create a capital with all its history to come ... Since the new capital must inevitably have small beginnings it will begin by being looked down upon by its elder stat brethren, and later, as it grows at the centre of power, be looked at sometimes with envy, but ultimately with pride."
Admittedly it was a little confusing that a tourism competition aimed to help Canberra had a first prize of a trip to ... Tasmania. An explanation for this came from NCPA's chief executive officer, Lyndsay Neilson, who said the authority had assumed people who picked up a "show bag" from the National Capital Exhibition at Regatta Point would have seen all of Canberra by the time they had used up the bags' contents.
The show bag campaign was a NCPA initiative that had great support from the national institutions, local businesses and the ACT government.
This particular campaign was aimed at what the authority called free and independent travellers or "FITs". These were people who came to Canberra for a few days, and generally had more time to spare than those who came to the capital to visit friends and family.
At the time, research had shown 30 percent of travellers to Canberra were FITs and they were unlikely to see more than the big three: Parliament House, the National Gallery and the War Memorial. This show bag campaign would encourage them to venture further afield.
The free show bag would be filled with information sheets, discount vouchers, free admissions and other offers from local attractions, eateries, hotels, motels and other businesses. Anyone who did use the vouchers could win ... a trip to Tasmania.
Canberra "bashing" had been a strong feature of life in the capital from the literal beginning when it was named on March 3, 1913. The time had come to look at Canberra with pride.
