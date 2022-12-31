The country is preparing fireworks and party poppers as we soon say goodbye to 2022 and welcome to 2023, which comes as a bittersweet end with the passing away of major figures.
From Sydney to Sorrento, Australians will usher in 2023 with fireworks and festivities planned across the nation.
2022 marks the first New Year's Eve in three years without COVID restrictions, with many cities planning bigger celebrations than ever before.
An estimated 1 million people are expected to ring in the new year in the centre of Sydney.
Earlier this week, the legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele passed away at age 82.
Pele rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history.
Also passing away on Thursday, Dame Vivienne Westwood died at the age of 81, famous for her pioneering fashion designs in the 1970s.
In the world of Twitter, noted misogynist and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were detained on Thursday and charged with human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.
The brothers were detained in Romania along with two Romanian suspects. One of the four suspects was also charged with rape, but has not been named.
The arrests follow a Twitter war between Andrew Tate and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Even as authorities deny the correlation, social media continues to buzz about the irony of it all.
As the year seems to finish off with a lot of craziness, authorities are also warning Australians to remain safe around water, with many rescues happening on beaches across the country.
Into the New Year, many Australians will likely take up resolutions, which expects say can be achieved through breaking down goals.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
