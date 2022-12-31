Lesia Tsurenko struggles to block the thoughts out of her mind.
A Ukrainian tennis player whose single focus should be on defeating the opponent at the other end of the court, instead she's thinking about her friends and family at home.
Tsurenko hasn't returned to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February and the pain of the war has struck in a variety of forms.
The 33-year-old acknowledges she is one of the lucky ones, travelling the world playing tennis while her country fends off the Russian army.
That, however, has not made the past year any easier. Instead she has spent much of that time saddled with guilt about her privileged position and attempting to block out painful mental images of war and destruction.
"It's very tough to discuss even after 10 months," Tsurenko said.
"It's painful for me to see what's going on in my country. I lived in Kyiv, that was my plan for my life to live there, so for me it's really painful.
"Sometimes I see the news where bombs are hitting buildings. Then I play a match and I don't see the ball, I see that terrible picture of destroyed houses. It's tough, really tough."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
While she initially felt powerless to help those back home, Tsurenko eventually decided she could support her country through tennis.
A portion of all her prizemoney would be donated to the war effort, clothes and equipment would be sent back home and the world No.137 became a passionate advocate for an end to the fighting.
It's a mindset that allowed Tsurenko to narrow her focus on the court and play for something bigger than herself.
Tennis, the great individual contest, had become a team sport and the athlete was playing for her country.
"At first it was like a nightmare, not only on the court but all the time," Tsurenko said.
"Then I was thinking how could I help my country and I decided I will continue playing and I will have a goal to earn as much money as I can to donate more.
"That's what I was doing in 2022 and I want to continue doing that. I think that's the best thing I can do personally for my country.
"I'm also helping my friends on the frontline and other people by sending clothes and I just hope one day it will be over."
Ukraine will again be front of mind when Tsurenko steps on to the court at this week's Canberra International.
While it's her first time in the ACT, the player is in a totally different headspace since her last trip to Australia.
It was only 12 months ago that she was dismantled by Ash Barty in the first round of the Australian Open, a humbling experience that felt insignificant just weeks later.
A former world No.23 and US Open quarter-finalist, Tsurenko has the game to match it with the sport's elite.
An elbow injury has seen her drop to No.137, however rankings are no longer Tsurenko's focus. Instead, the goal is to do what she can to help out back home.
"It's not about rankings, it's about helping my country," she said.
"I will try to enjoy doing something bigger than just hitting the ball, playing for a bigger goal."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.