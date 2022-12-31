We'll see another mission return to Earth from an asteroid. A few years ago, Osiris-Rex went in orbit around the asteroid Bennu, which is like a loose pile of rubble rather than one solid asteroid. It went down to the surface, and using this vacuum-like cleaner hose, blew on the surface and sucked up rock and dirt from it. It has been on a return to Earth and is now scheduled to come back in September, landing in Utah.