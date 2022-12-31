Canberra United veteran Ellie Brush is confident a new year will bring a change in fortunes after the side fell to Melbourne Victory on Saturday afternoon.
A 44th-minute Alexandra Chidiac goal proved the difference between the two sides as United fell to its third-straight A-League Women defeat.
After a slow first half, the visitors had numerous chances to equalise in the second, however, Victory goalkeeper Casey Dumont was up to the task.
Brush lamented her team's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal but remained confident results would turn in the near future.
"It's a pretty hard result to take. We had a much better second half than them, we just couldn't take our chances or get that last bit of luck needed to get over the line," the defender said.
"Maybe we don't have the conviction in ourselves to take a chance, we're passing where we could've had the shot. That comes with confidence and belief. We have confidence in each other but individuals have to have confidence in themselves sometimes. I'm sure it will come in 2023."
Canberra United had three golden opportunities to strike on the counter-attack in the first half, but were unable to score.
Chidiac, however, made no mistake and she ensured Melbourne entered the sheds with a 1-0 lead.
While Canberra United had chances, the half-time scoreline was reflective of Victory's control of the opening 45 minutes.
The visitors came out with a renewed intensity after the break and dominated the second half.
A 93rd-minute free kick proved to be the final opportunities, with numerous bodies flying around the box, however, the referee knocked back Canberra United's calls for a penalty.
Having lost three in a row, Canberra United sits seven points behind fourth and is in danger of losing touch with the top of the ladder. Brush, however, was confident the side would soon embark on a climb up the standings.
"We've just got to put our own points on the board," she said.
"That's all that matters, there's no point looking at other results if we can't take our own points.
"This season's a long one, we've still got plenty of chances to take down all those teams in front of us and climb the ladder."
MELBOURNE VICTORY 1 (Alexandra Chidiac 44') bt CANBERRA UNITED 0 at CB Smith Reserve on Saturday afternoon.
