Marton Fucsovics has mixed emotions about spending the next week in Canberra.
On one hand, he'd prefer to be arriving in Australia with a higher ranking and contesting one of the bigger Australian Open warmup tournaments.
On the other, the ACT is a region he loves and the Canberra International is a tournament he's had considerable success in.
The Hungarian was the runner up in 2018 and Fucsovics is determined to make the most of his return to the capital. Time on court is the primary focus, with a title the ultimate goal.
"I have mixed feelings about coming here," he said. "On one side, I had a very bad year and I dropped on the ranking. That's why I decided to play a Challenger tournament, hopefully I can play some matches and move up the ranking.
"On the other side, I have good memories of Canberra. I like the city, I love the courts, the balls, the atmosphere so it's good to be back."
The Canberra International top seed will open his campaign against a qualifier as he looks to make a positive start to 2023.
At 30, Fucsovics recognises he is approaching the back end of his career. Three years after reaching a high of 31 on the rankings, he has dropped to 98 after a challenging 2022.
It was a year he struggled to find motivation as the losses mounted but the Hungarian has a new coach and a new outlook for 2023.
A former Wimbledon quarter-finalist who has made the fourth round of the Australian Open twice, Fucsovics is confident he can reach those highs in 2023 and into the future.
"I am becoming the older guy on tour," he said. "There are so many young boys coming up but I think I have the game to break their rhythm and beat them.
"I'm feeling fit, physically I was always a fit guy, I'm moving good on the court so I will be hanging in there with the young guys."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
