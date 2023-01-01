Rilee Rossouw contemplated never returning to the Big Bash.
After years of considering playing in Australia's domestic Twenty20 tournament, the South African joined the Melbourne Renegades for the 2020-21 season.
It was not the most enjoyable experience.
The stint in Australia started with two weeks of hotel quarantine and continued with life in a bubble as Cricket Australia did everything they could to keep the competition running amid a rapidly evolving COVID situation and state border closures.
Games were played in empty stadiums and players were banned from interacting with the general public.
It was a far cry from the Australian summer Rossouw had initially thought he was signing up for.
"They had to do it for COVID but it wasn't fun," Rossouw said. "Spending 14 days in a closed room with no windows was tough. Since then, now that we don't need to quarantine anymore, it's been a game changer."
Rossouw thought long and hard before committing to return to Australia and joining the Sydney Thunder for this summer's Big Bash tournament.
It was one of the best decisions he's made in years.
The South African's family has travelled with him to Australia and together they have had the chance to experience the country Rossouw knew existed but did not get to see two years ago.
"I wanted to come back and I'm very grateful to have had the chance to come back, especially now I can experience Australia," he said. "It's unlike most tournaments where we're stuck in hotel rooms and move from the hotel to games. The Big Bash is different, we can explore the country, it's really cool and a bonus to have during the competition.
"Having my family over here has helped a lot as well, that's a big plus for the Big Bash in my opinion.
"We've done a lot of things here, they've really enjoyed the games with the bucket hats and being crazy kids. They've had a blast, especially over the Christmas time with the presents."
Such is the nature of the international cricket calendar, Rossouw has just one game left with the Sydney Thunder before he departs to play in the new South African Twenty20 competition.
Rossouw's time in Australia with his family highlights one of the biggest selling points the competition has to offer, however his early exit showcases its biggest challenge.
While overseas players love travelling down under, they are unwilling or unable to commit to a full summer here, particularly with the expansion of numerous lucrative T20 tournaments around the world.
Thunder opener Alex Hales will also leave the team next week, however they will be bolstered by the arrival of David Warner.
Cricket Australia appear to have noticed and many are predicting a reduction in the length of the season in the future.
Saturday's win over Hobart lifted the Thunder to second on the ladder as they prepare to play Perth on Wednesday.
While he will be sad to say goodbye, Rossouw is eager to go out with a bang.
"You don't want to leave during the tournament, I would've liked to see the remainder of the tournament out," Rossouw said. "It's not nice to leave, but hopefully I can leave the team in a better place and a better chance of qualifying for the playoffs. My goal is to contribute as much as I can on and off the field."
After a slow start to the season, the Thunder have found form and have won three in a row. Emerging star Matt Gilkes has impressed with the bat and wicketkeeping gloves and young gun Ollie Davies showcased his potential with a stunning 65 off just 32 balls on Saturday.
Rossouw may not be present, but he will be cheering his team on from afar in the run to the finals.
"We've got a well-balanced squad," he said. "Players leaving does throw a spanner in the works but we do have some replacements coming in.
"David Warner is a world-class player and will make a massive impact for the Thunder when he arrives, hopefully he can carry his Test form into the Big Bash."
