Times Past: January 2, 1970

The 1970 New Year arrived in blustery style. The Canberra Times reported hail, heavy rain and temperature drops for people in many parts of the ACT and NSW. Further afield, in Queensland they were choking on dust with high temperatures which disrupted transport services and made life very uncomfortable.
There was a storm on New Year's Day which delivered six inches of hail that blocked roads and damaged cars at Collector and Bungendore. At Collector, more than 200 cars were banked up while a tractor cleared hailstones that were the size of hen's eggs.
The Canberra races were run but the southern Bega races were abandoned after two races. Given the weather, the swimming pools were all empty but the indoor activities of movies, hotels and the popular tourist attractions still drew crowds where visitors and residents sought shelter and entertainment.
Canberra appeared to have gotten off lightly with the storm damage, although both television stations experienced interruptions due to lightning strikes. Channel 7 went out in the middle of a feature film. Once the channel was restored, the movie continued at the expense of other scheduled programs. ABC 3 also went off for several minutes but had emergency back-up power which had them up and running again with minimal interruption.
There were reports of properties in the newer suburbs who suffered as excessive water ran off roads and through lawns and gardens. In Queanbeyan, there was a partially-built school room that sustained damage from the winds.
In coastal areas, heavy seas ruined swimming and caused the abandonment of a surf carnival at South Curl Curl after several rescues and injuries to competitors. The resorts in the area experienced rainfalls of up to three inches (nearly 80mm), accompanied by high winds and low temperatures which kept people away from the beaches and made it miserable for the campers in canvas tents.
See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14539969
