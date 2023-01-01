The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: January 2, 1970

January 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: January 2, 1970

The 1970 New Year arrived in blustery style. The Canberra Times reported hail, heavy rain and temperature drops for people in many parts of the ACT and NSW. Further afield, in Queensland they were choking on dust with high temperatures which disrupted transport services and made life very uncomfortable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.