They've dubbed it the 'Red Rocket' and the Vikings crew are hoping their boat will shatter another record on the second day of the George Bass Marathon.
The team opened the competition with a dominant victory on the first leg of the endurance event, rowing from Batemans Bay to Moruya in record time. Tathra are currently second, with Moruya sitting third.
Vikings now hold the fastest time for five of the seven legs and they are looking to claim a sixth on Monday.
The record for the second stage, from Moruya to Tuross Head has stood since the first George Bass in 1975. With an experienced crew on board, the Canberra team is determined to end North Cronulla's 48-year hold on the mark.
"We came pretty close in 2010, we were within three minutes of the time," Vikings rower Lee Boswell said.
"We've rowed a few George Basses in the boat we're rowing in, we call it the Red Rocket. Over the years we've rowed in it, it holds five of the seven race records. It's been a good boat for us.
"Monday is what they call a sprint event, it's only 19 kilometres. The record has stood since 1975 so we're pretty eager to give it a go if we get the right conditions."
While they have one eye on race records, the Vikings crew are also cognisant of the challenging conditions forecast for later in the week.
The north-easterly will be replaced by a southerly and the event will become significantly more difficult.
As the toll of seven consecutive days of racing begins to mount, the physical and mental hurdles will grow.
The Vikings crew is an experienced group, many of the team winning the race in 2010 and 2012, and they spent Sunday afternoon focused on recovery to ensure their bodies continue to feel fresh as the race progresses.
"We had a big feed after we finished and we have a support crew that looks after us to keep us feeling good," Boswell said.
