Emerging talent Charlie Camus will turn his attention to the Traralgon Junior International after he was eliminated from his home tournament on Sunday.
The 16-year-old was brave in defeat to young gun Emilio Nava in qualifying at the Canberra International.
The American was cool under pressure and won the crucial points to secure a hard-fought 7-6, 7-6 victory
Camus had opportunities to strike in both sets, however, Nava lifted his game when the stakes were high.
Despite the defeat, the Canberra talent kept his head high and will continue to prepare for a shot at the Junior Australian Open later this month.
At 21 years old, Nava has walked the path Camus is hoping to follow throughout the next couple of years.
The American made the final of the Junior Australian Open and Junior US Open in 2019 and has made the step up to senior tennis in the past couple of years. He contested the main draw of the US Open in 2022.
That experience shone through in Sunday's match as he remained focused on a hot afternoon in Canberra.
Camus will grow from the match as he embarks on a quest to contest all four junior grand slams in 2023.
Camus' loss came on a challenging day for the Australians at the Canberra Tennis Centre.
Alex Bolt took the first set before falling to Antoine Bellier, while Adam Walton was defeated by Enzo Couacaud in three sets.
Kaylah McPhee claimed an impressive victory, however Alexandra Bozovic fell in straight sets.
The Canberra International main draw will commence on Monday, with play starting at 10am.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
