Canberra Cavalry manager Keith Ward has hailed Robbie Perkins a club legend after he played his 300th game on Friday.
The milestone came on a successful weekend, Canberra winning three of four matches against Melbourne Aces.
The result ensures Cavalry remains in touch with division rivals Auckland Tuatara with three rounds left in the season.
Canberra will travel to New Zealand next week with a chance to overtake the Tuatara in second place on the ladder.
Ward was thrilled with the way his squad lifted across the weekend to celebrate Perkins' milestone and was confident the series was a turning point in the season.
"Robbie's been a real stalwart of our club from age 16 up until now," Ward said.
"He's the best catcher in the league, the captain of our team and he leads from the front. It was good to see the guys lift for the 300th game. Robbie had a good game and a great series.
"Robbie's the heart and soul of our team, he's as Cavalry as anyone. He's more than just our catcher, he's our captain and my right-hand man, my eyes and ears on the field and around the clubhouse."
Perkins made his debut for the Cavalry in 2012 and has ridden the highs and lows in the decade since.
The standout remains the 2013 Claxton Shield victory and subsequent Asia Series, while he remained solid during a trying COVID period.
The catcher has become a mainstay within the organisation and is viewed as the club's inspirational leader.
At just 28, Perkins has the chance to reach 400 or even 500 games, but for now he's focused on Canberra's push for a second championship.
"It's pretty special, not many players get to play for this long in the ABL," Perkins said.
"It's definitely an achievement but that aside the bigger picture is to make the playoffs. It's nice personally but my focus is on team success."
