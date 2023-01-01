The Canberra Times
Man drowns at unpatrolled beach in Narooma

By Alex Crowe
Updated January 2 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 8:00am
A police officer has tragically drowned at a South Coast beach after getting caught in a riptide while rescuing a 14-year-old boy.

