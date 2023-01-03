Better planning can help make Canberra more climate resilient

In proposing to change the Australian flag because it's "unfit for purpose", Bob Salmond (Letters, January 1) argues that at least one of the reasons for doing so is the most identifiable part of the flag, namely the Union Jack, "is the flag of another country". How true. He then goes on to say that this "gives the false impression that Australia is a colony of the UK". False! Really? Mate, have I got news for you! When the head of state lives in another country and the Constitution mentions "colonies" many more times than Western Bulldogs premierships, it all gets a bit confusing. Surely to goodness the days of kings and queens have long since passed.