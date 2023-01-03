The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Better planning can help make Canberra more climate resilient

By Letters to the Editor
January 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Development on Northbourne Avenue in 2021. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

In response to Matthew Bowes (Letters, December 31), I have never advocated low-rise buildings are better for the environment than multi-unit houses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.