Better planning can help make Canberra more climate resilient

In response to Matthew Bowes (Letters, December 31), I have never advocated low-rise buildings are better for the environment than multi-unit houses.
My point is the ACT's light rail-centric focus on intensive high-rise development, at the expense of low-rise residential development, creates extensive urban heat islands.
In my paper ACT planning not climate resilient, I support Kip Tanner who is in favour of balanced high-rise development, noting the world's most livable cities aren't packed with people - but neither are they sprawling suburbs in search of a city.
I also agree with him that "if increasing density allows more people to live close to employment opportunities and services, but also provides amenity in terms of open space and community facilities, then it can result in great outcomes ... on the other hand ... Families still need large and flexible homes, access to playgrounds and somewhere to play footy ... What we really need are housing choices that cater for everyone's needs."
I support the principles set out in the ACT Spatial Plan, which incorporates key principles for making the ACT climate resilient.
Higher density residential development will be promoted within the existing urban area, providing easy access between home and places of work, education, community services and cultural activities.
Primarily this increased development will occur in Civic, along Northbourne Avenue, Constitution Avenue, in Barton and Kingston and around the town centres with limited change to existing suburban areas. People will enjoy a choice of housing type.
Two letters by Matt Bowes on December 31 refer to the need to provide housing for "our booming population growth" in a manner that is "better for the environment". He highlights the need to ensure that "everyone can afford a place to call home".
Matt rightfully abhors the new suburbs created by paving over grasslands but does not recognise that medium- and high-density housing also contribute to the heat island effect when there is insufficient space for greenery to reduce the effect of solar heating. Our older suburbs are being made hotter by densification.
Matt does not consider the possibility that the only way we can ensure housing for all in an environmentally acceptable manner is by ceasing to import large numbers of people from overseas. Our average population density might be low but our large, open country has poor soils and inadequate water supply compared to other countries. Why are our major cities all along the coast? How many bigger inland towns can be supported by the local river system?
Early Canberra residents (like CEW Bean and the original NCDC) understood that urban planning has, as its goal, the wellbeing of the resident community, and a city should facilitate the health and character formation of the individuals who live within it.
Matthew Bowes (Letters, December 31) ignores urban planning and focuses directly on housing as if the developers and economists have the only relevant perspective on our infrastructure needs.
We could slot a thousand people into a tower block and their housing footprint would be small. But the indirect land use of the thousand people (for their food, their waste/sewage disposal, their recreation, their travel, their car parking) and their pollution and environmental footprint would not show as great a difference from stand-alone housing as the short-sighted assume.
We should not centre our planning focus on the needs of transient workers and students who may be satisfied with cookie-cutter concrete apartment accommodation. Instead, we should give primacy to our residents. Thus, we need houses where families will settle down and raise children who can play in their own backyard among neighbours they know in a suburb they affectionately call "home". Their gardens will be shared with the birds, butterflies, skinks, bees, shrubs and trees absent from the xeriscaped, contractor-laid gardens of the apartment blocks.
I agree with Matthew Bowes that integrating denser housing into established suburbs is better for the environment than low-rise detached homes.
Denman Prospect and Whitlam suburbs are good examples of habitat destruction. The land has been completely cleared of vegetation and like many new suburbs, new homes will be built gutter-to-gutter leaving little room to add trees. Clearing land and increasing the footprint of our cities for housing is unsustainable and cannot go on forever.
Cristina Talacko rightly argues that, to tackle the energy crisis with the precedence it deserves, we need a well-designed and comprehensive nationally integrated energy plan ("This energy crisis is different and it should be treated as such", December 28). One "that strikes the right balance between decarbonisation and reliability and affordability".
While Ms Talacko says the energy plan must be linked to industrial policy, economics, and environmental policy, I was left with the uneasy feeling maybe energy policy in her eyes should take priority over everything else, that to her, energy reliability and affordability were more important than decarbonisation. This is not to undervalue the importance of energy, of course, as the whole economy depends on it.
Nevertheless, we have to decarbonise as a matter of extreme urgency if we are not to cook the planet. This has to be the number-one priority. Energy policy must be set within environmental policy since preserving nature and the climate has to be front and central. While we must have a society where our basic needs for food, shelter, clothing, transportation and education are met, non-essential consumption may well need to be cut if there is not enough renewable energy. Thus, a nationally integrated energy plan demands a greater rethink than even Ms Talacko suggests.
In proposing to change the Australian flag because it's "unfit for purpose", Bob Salmond (Letters, January 1) argues that at least one of the reasons for doing so is the most identifiable part of the flag, namely the Union Jack, "is the flag of another country". How true. He then goes on to say that this "gives the false impression that Australia is a colony of the UK". False! Really? Mate, have I got news for you! When the head of state lives in another country and the Constitution mentions "colonies" many more times than Western Bulldogs premierships, it all gets a bit confusing. Surely to goodness the days of kings and queens have long since passed.
I see Bradley Perrett ("Our next fighter is taking shape", p18, December 31) is already calling for us to get in line and outlay billions of dollars on a future replacement for the F-35 fighter plane even though we have, to my knowledge, not yet received our full complement of F-35s and those that have arrived are on limited flying time because of problems.
Is it no wonder that some of us question The Canberra Times over articles by someone who never seems to fully justify the need for Australia to have the latest "toys" other than they are the "latest toys" and, I suspect, parrots the ASPI and IPA and foreign defence industry lines. Surely these billions of dollars could be better spent on health, education and welfare?
As former ambassador to Beijing Dennis Argall said recently, "Our security depends not on expensive things we may get from the US defence industries, or the interchangeability (determined by Marles) of Australian and US force units, but in diverting money away from such toys to make us a country worth defending". I would add Argall's comments could equally apply to the defence industries of Britain, Italy and Japan.
I have many reactions to Greg Barton's article on whether the threat of terrorism has gone ("Is the threat of terrorism gone?" p27, December 31). Surely terrorism has been with the human species for ever. And terror far worse in the past than most human's experience these days.
Having been living in New York on 9/11, I well know when the modern age of "terror" really started. I have always thought, hasn't the world completely overreacted to the threat? How many deaths from terrorism in Australia have there been? Surely the amount of money directed at conventional national security and intelligence is completely disproportionate to the real threats and terror that could await such as from global warming, catastrophic loss of our biodiversity safety net and nuclear war. For example, how much money and effort is being put into Australian efforts on nuclear non-proliferation in our region? A handful of salaries of officials?
I can only speak for myself, but Keith Hill's distress ("Letters, January 1) at Matt Gately's and my urging a priority for local over interstate letters revealed two things. One is that he is a lucky Canberra grey nomad travelling our fair land in between posting his missives.
Second, as a self-confessed oldie, Keith may, like me, be ancient enough to remember the great post-war BBC radio comedy, Take it From Here, with its famous tag-line, "It's a joke, Eth". Ring a few bells, Keith?
Keith Hill (January 1) seems to have missed that my letter to The Canberra Times (December 26) was a (brief) mockery of the quality of correspondence to The Canberra Times. That there are quite enough mistruths and inanities coming from Canberrans without having to publish the same from outsiders.
Yeah, sure, Rod Shogren (Letters, January 1), the Bard and the biblical authors used that dreadful "gotten". But that just proves how out of date it really is for modern Australian English, and how the American version is a throwback to times past.
Besides, it still, like that other awful US expression "crisis situation", jars the senses.
It is tragic that a young man has died after falling from a bull during a rodeo in Warwick. Rodeos are also equally tragic and cruel to the bulls.
Surely we have matured enough as a nation to ban such an unnecessary and cruel sport?
Andrew Barr asserts that there is "a powerful case" for federal investment in light rail. ("Focus on future funding", January 2). What is that "case"? So far he has not unveiled any credible, let alone "powerful", case to ACT taxpayers. Assertion, misattribution of benefits and understatement of costs do not make a case - other than for abandonment.
No, Mr O'Shaughnessy (Letters, January 2), if I were to, like you, stop buying and eating eggs, dairy and meat, I would not save a single chicken or cow. Quite the opposite! There would never be the joy of beautiful Angus cattle grazing the hills behind my suburb. And honestly I do not think the soil and slope are right for treeless acres of canola.
Yes, Tim Hardy (Letters, January 2), let's hope Albo is about to properly fund our public institutions. Might this be a first step to reverse Labor's mystifying 1980s imposition of neoliberalism onto this nation.
At the time (as a Labor voter) I was uneasy because one John Howard was cheering them on. Hawke, Keating, Howard, Rudd, Gillard, Abbott and Morrison all committed to this brand of economics I see as corporate greed. For a definition see https://www.investopedia.com/terms/n/neoliberalism.asp
Or was Hawke et al simply doing what Washington (Ronald Reagan) and London (Margaret Thatcher) ordered?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.