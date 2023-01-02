The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

It's OK to aim lower with your new year's exercise resolutions - a few minutes a day can improve your muscle strength

By Ken Nosaka
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If we sit down slowly every time we sit, we perform at least 10 eccentric contractions of the muscles that work to extend the knee joints, a day. Picture Shutterstock

One of the most popular new year's resolutions is to exercise more. Many of us set ambitious goals requiring a big, regular commitment, but then abandon them because they're too much to fit in. Plans to exercise more in the new year are often broken within a month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.