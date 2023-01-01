Witnesses have described feeling like they were in a horror movie when a man allegedly entered Hungry Jacks with a meat cleaver on New Year's Eve.
The man is reported to have pushed past customers at the Belconnen fast food chain to demand money, at about 10.40pm on Saturday night.
Customers were said to have run from the Emu Bank store to escape. No one was injured during the incident.
The man fled the Hungry Jacks empty handed a short time later on foot.
Police say they arrested the man responsible at about 10.30pm on New Year's Day.
READ ALSO:
ACT police have spoken to several witnesses involved, however, they are seeking additional witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information they believe could assist with investigations has been urged to come forward.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.