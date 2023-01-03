John, who says he couldn't find a decent pizza in Italy, "much to my dismay", defends some of the other targets: "Shakespeare is not overrated. Just a bit hard to understand. Apart from having used some 60,000 different words, he invented a lot of useful ones as well. It's dated, but most good theatre directors will tell you he wrote 37 of the best plays ever written. The Beatles were innovative and changed music forever. Yeah, we've all heard it a thousand times, but the mark they made on music is indelible.We can all get bored with everybody eventually. Beethoven? Yawn... Hendrix? Bleh."