The longest lasting New Year's resolution was simple. No more New Year's resolutions. Made a little over two decades ago, it's still in force and I'm better for it.
The disappointment that rolled around by February when the finances hadn't been brought into order, the self-loathing over the paunch still there by March, the sense of finger-wagging failure that I'd not become more tolerant of fools by April ... all gone now.
All it took was a little adjustment to how New Year's Eve was approached.
The last New Year's Eve celebrated with any conviction was when the millennium kicked over on December 31, 1999. Partied like it was 1999 and felt poisoned the next morning. The previous evening's resolve to be a better, healthier me had evaporated by the time the third greasy bacon sandwich had been wolfed down in a vain attempt to banish the crippling hangover.
The decision was made on the second day of the new millennium to treat the passage of the new year differently, to see it in fresh and free of hangovers and resolutions. Apart from one derailment, the choice has served me - and, more importantly, those closest to me - well.
Smoking? No more. Drinking? No more either. Finances? Sort of in order. Suffering fools? Better but more work required. None of these improvements came courtesy of New Year's resolutions.
New Year's Eve is spent quietly - a light meal, reading, pacifying the dog whose anger at illegal fireworks is more intense than mine, and wondering how the twentysomething repeatedly shrieking "Happy New Year!" in the holiday rental down the street will feel come the morning, having likely reached the terminal Midori cruiser phase of her revelry.
Will she make a belated resolution to never get that drunk again? If so, will that resolution be broken by the first hen's night or, at best, the Melbourne Cup lunch in the run-up to next year's festive frivolity?
New Year's Day dawns with a head start. The early morning beach walk and swim reveals I'm not the only one who likes to see in the New Year with a clear head and tummy able to hold its contents. Like-minded folk, many with small children and excited city dogs keen to splash in the water, are there already, making the most of the new day. Were I a betting man (I'm not), I'd wager their revelry the night before was sensibly restrained as well.
But we're not typical. Reports suggest Australians are spending more than ever on alcohol, despite the hip-pocket pain being delivered by inflation. The price of alcoholic beverages may have risen by 3.6 per cent over the year to October but sales surged through the Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales period in November.
That translates to a lot of hangovers, New Year's Day regrets and embarrassments and broken resolutions.
Each to their own, though - I'm no wowser and have no desire to poop any party. For one night of the year I'm happy to listen to, and be amused by, the drunken carousing.
All I ask, on behalf of all the local pets and wildlife, is that the illegal fireworks are left at home.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you make New Year's resolutions? If so, what's your big one for this year? Have they ever succeeded? Do you go all out on New Year's Eve or prefer to greet the New Year with a clear head? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
ECHIDNA READERS: Because all creatures great and small require a rest, The Echidna will arrive in your inbox on Tuesdays and Fridays only over the next few weeks. Daily missives will return on Monday, January 23. Please keep sending your comments and views through to us.
- Australia will impose mandatory COVID-19 testing for travellers arriving from China as cases rise in the key tourism and business market. Health Minister Mark Butler says travellers in China will need to take a COVID test within 48 hours before travel and show evidence of a negative result before coming to Australia, starting from January 5. He cited the "lack of comprehensive information" from Beijing to the international community about the outbreak gripping the nation of 1.4 billion people.
- More severe and frequent bushfires could kill nearly 2500 Australians in the next 10 years and cost $110 million in healthcare bills, a new report shows. The Monash University study found from 2021 to 2030, between 2412 and 2422 people could lose their lives to bushfires and many more could end up in hospital from burns, dehydration, smoke damage and other bushfire-related conditions. The modelling from the university's Centre for Medicine Use and Safety recognised the role of climate change in higher bushfire risk. "Bushfires are a natural part of Australia's ecosystem, but the frequency and severity of bushfires in Australia has been increasing, due in part to climate change," the study said.
- A Qantas flight bound for the Philippines has been turned back about three hours into its journey, temporarily disrupting passengers' New Year's travel plans. The QF19 flight was travelling from Sydney to Manila on Sunday afternoon when local authorities closed the airspace, forcing the plane to return to the NSW capital. It was flying over Queensland's north coast, just below Papua New Guinea, when it made the U-turn. The Airbus A330 was refuelled at Sydney before re-departing for Manila, arriving in the early hours of Monday local time.
THEY SAID IT: "Every New Year is the direct descendant, isn't it, of a long line of proven criminals?" - Ogden Nash
YOU SAID IT: Talk about slaughtering sacred cows. When Garry mused about the things he finds overrated - Italy, Shakespeare, Robert De Niro and The Beatles among them, he was bound to press some buttons.
John, who says he couldn't find a decent pizza in Italy, "much to my dismay", defends some of the other targets: "Shakespeare is not overrated. Just a bit hard to understand. Apart from having used some 60,000 different words, he invented a lot of useful ones as well. It's dated, but most good theatre directors will tell you he wrote 37 of the best plays ever written. The Beatles were innovative and changed music forever. Yeah, we've all heard it a thousand times, but the mark they made on music is indelible.We can all get bored with everybody eventually. Beethoven? Yawn... Hendrix? Bleh."
Roderick agreed with some of Garry's sentiments and added one of his own: "Italy is certainly overrated, and Venezia in particular, but not necessarily for your reasons. Shakespeare is certainly overrated: all he ever did was string together cliches. Newspaper travel sections are besotted with cruise ships: all overrated."
Jim has some advice: "Whatever the merits of your assessments on other matters, (and they are to be doubted) the deprecation of the genius of Bill Shakespeare is deplorable, however influenced by festive activities. I offer a line of Shakespeare's which I encountered recently which, as an older chap, floored me: 'and thence retire me to my Milan, where every third thought shall be my grave'. The especial genius is the 'every third thought' bit. I recommend you do what I'm doing and watching the productions available on YouTube and smarten yourself up."
Neville defends Italy: "I have visited Italy twice, and never encountered a rude waiter. Only met one hostile local - apparently the lane I had walked down was not a public thoroughfare. Food prices - I avoided fancy restaurants and enjoyed plain meals of pizza and pasta, sometimes standing up at a counter, or bought focaccia bread, ham, cheese and tomatoes and made up my own picnic meals, and thus found meals were not expensive. Enjoyed wonderful sights in Venice, Florence, Siena, San Gimignano, Sorento, Capri, and, of course, Rome - ah, St Peter's (I climbed to the top of the dome twice) and the paintings in the Sistine Chapel! And many other sights, including that leaning tower. Far from Italy being overrated as a tourist destination, I highly recommend it."
Deb appreciates Garry's take: "Mwahaha! Funniest way to end 2022. Happy New Year to everyone there at Echidna."
Graeme sees it differently: "I've been wondering what became of you ever since you disappeared from the New Daily. When I found you on The Echidna, I thought, great! But now with your latest over-the-top, angry-old-man, opinionated, infuriating article, I'm now wondering when you will disappear again? Just to give my blood pressure a rest. Great to have you back ... but leave The Beatles, Shakespeare and De Niro alone. Icons all forever. Oh, and cats. Cats are cool. It's cool for cats."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
