A ticket sold at a Tuggeranong newsagency has won someone a share in a $3.3 million lottery prize drawn on the weekend.
The person who purchased the ticket from Gifted and More in Greenway has won close to $200,000, one of 17 people that shared in the syndicate win.
Anyone who purchased a syndicate ticket in Saturday night's draw have been urged to check their tickets, as The Lotto officials are unable to contact unregistered ticket holders.
There were two individual division one winners in Saturday's draw, in addition to the syndicate winners.
A man from Sydney won $3.3 million on New Year's Eve. He told a spokesperson from The Lott he'd already started planning a holiday.
The man said his first priority though was to buy a house for his young family.
"We had been celebrating New Year's Eve and didn't get home until about 2am," he said.
"I just thought I'd check my ticket. When I saw it, my wife initially thought something bad had happened. She asked, 'what's wrong?'.
"I had The Lott app open in my hand, my hands were shaking, and when she saw it, we just started jumping up and down."
The man said they didn't get much sleep after that, checking a thousand times to make sure the win was real.
"Every year around New Year's Eve, I say, 'this is going to be our year', and bloody hell, this will be our year," he said.
"We've got young kids, and we want to be in a position where we set them up for life.
"First thing's first, we'll get our own roof over our heads and no longer rent, and then everything else is the cream on top."
A couple from Nabiac on the mid-north coast of NSW also won a $3.3 million prize drawn on New Year's Eve.
The man described the win as life changing.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
