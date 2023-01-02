The Canberra Times
ACT lottery ticket holder shares in $3.3 million prize

By Alex Crowe
Updated January 2 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:04am
A ticket sold at a Tuggeranong newsagency has won someone a share in a $3.3 million lottery prize drawn on the weekend.

