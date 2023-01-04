Don't rush it, let's make sure we get the Voice legislation right

Sorry, but I can't help getting grumpy every New Year when the Australian Open starts hitting the headlines. The problem is the publicity ball goes straight into the net with all the misleading spin about who's won how many "grand slams". Let me call fault one more time; traditionally, a grand slam is a pretty tough player achievement. It is the winning of all four majors in the one calendar year. In fact, since the open era began only four singles players have achieved this rare success and three of them, Rod Laver, Margaret Court and Dylan Alcott are Australians. The fourth, Steffi Graf, along with Alcott, are the only players to have topped this record with a true golden slam - winning Olympic gold in the same calendar year as their four majors wins (albeit Dylan's Olympic win was delayed because of COVID).