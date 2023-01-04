The Canberra Times
Don't rush it, let's make sure we get the Voice legislation right

By Letters to the Editor
January 5 2023 - 5:45am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Garma Indigenous cultural festival last year. Picture supplied

Last week I clarified the Voice to Parliament was indeed two issues. The first of constitutional reform to allow minority groups better opportunities to ensure the voice of minorities are not marginalised in a democratic system. The second issue is that of Aboriginal inequality. Both topics I believe are fundamentally important and long overdue to be addressed by this nation.

