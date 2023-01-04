Don't rush it, let's make sure we get the Voice legislation right

Last week I clarified the Voice to Parliament was indeed two issues. The first of constitutional reform to allow minority groups better opportunities to ensure the voice of minorities are not marginalised in a democratic system. The second issue is that of Aboriginal inequality. Both topics I believe are fundamentally important and long overdue to be addressed by this nation.
However, despite the magnitude of such reforms, given the changes cut to the heart of what our democracy looks and functions like, the way our constitution will operate and the implications for Aboriginal people, it rather angers me that Labor has announced it seeks to rush a bill to parliament in March to avoid losing community support.
In my view Labor is engaged in developing policy on the run. I would like to see the Australian people treated with the dignity they deserve and be shown exactly what changes Labor seeks to implement, the nuts and bolts if you will, before asking Australians to vote on this topic.
Labor has another three years in office. It has the time to design and refine its models. It should use this time sensibly to ensure minority representation and Aboriginal inequality is successfully reformed. I ask that commonsense prevail and Labor sits down and gets the exact details for this important referendum correct before it rushes any legislation through Parliament.
I am broadly a supporter of the notion of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. But I am somewhat uneasy about the approach seemingly being taken by the government, to pass a referendum without giving a bit more detail. We don't all have time to read the report from which it sprang, and we don't know if the bits of that report that are important to the Indigenous community will subsequently be legislated.
The referendum will be largely symbolic - it will not guarantee the passing of legislation, and it will not guarantee that the Voice will be made operable in perpetuity - the constitutionally guaranteed non-existent interstate commission shows us that. The Parliament can already create the intended institution, and if it were to do that we could then have a referendum to entrench the essential aspects of it, without locking in all the legislation in case it needs later enhancements.
Thus far the Albanese government has been a model of transparency compared to the darkness that went before, but the approach to this referendum is still clouded in mystery, and if that leads to failure it will be on the head of this government.
Sorry, but I can't help getting grumpy every New Year when the Australian Open starts hitting the headlines. The problem is the publicity ball goes straight into the net with all the misleading spin about who's won how many "grand slams". Let me call fault one more time; traditionally, a grand slam is a pretty tough player achievement. It is the winning of all four majors in the one calendar year. In fact, since the open era began only four singles players have achieved this rare success and three of them, Rod Laver, Margaret Court and Dylan Alcott are Australians. The fourth, Steffi Graf, along with Alcott, are the only players to have topped this record with a true golden slam - winning Olympic gold in the same calendar year as their four majors wins (albeit Dylan's Olympic win was delayed because of COVID).
Let's not diminish the great records of the many other players who have won heaps of majors title, but if we keep over-hyping their achievements for no reason other than promotional purposes, we are seriously downplaying the arguably even greater records of the true grand slam and golden slam winners - rare titles that Australians in particular should be especially proud of.
Before you say it, yes, I am the bah humbug of all things New Year's Eve.
Whilst the NYE revelers were becoming excited about the fireworks on Sydney harbour, I was still in "grinch" mode, a Christmas legacy of mine.
Really, $6 million for a fireworks display?
To think of the ways our society could benefit from spending that amount of money to support some of Australia's most vulnerable.
My wish list is extensive, and I almost salivate as I fantasise about increasing the number of homeless shelters, free meals for those sleeping rough, increased mental health outreach services, more safe injecting rooms, increased subsidised vet care for companion pets, outreach health services; the list goes on.
Whilst it's too much to hope for world peace, some of my wish list would be realistically achievable with the $6 million spent on air polluting fireworks.
Yes, I am the epitome of the bah humbug of 2022, and not ashamed to admit it!
Is ultraism actually still a thing?
Good news for shareholders. Data from research outfit Infosys shows that a 10 per cent increase in women on a company board correlates with a 1 percentage point increase in profit growth "because of a different mix of minds making decisions" ("No turning back, says mining guru", December 29, p31).
Good news for the ALP. The Liberal Party review puts the federal election loss down to the negative attitude of women to the party, and vice versa. It recommends there be 50 per cent of women in the parliamentary ranks - by 2032! ("Libs lost cities, women", December 23, p1).
As Jack Waterford points out, the review seems to think the solution is simply to "get women more involved in the organisation" ("Decaying Liberals oblivious to the abyss", December 31, p21). Brilliant! Preselect another dozen "Liberal women" and, voila! the electorate will vote Liberal.
But it's your policies, stupid! Policies that caused 10 years of inequality, poverty, legerdemain, corruption, rorts, low wages, employee impotence. And worst of all in its long-term consequences, a total failure to inspire national imagination, innovation and regeneration, leaving no one behind.
The Liberal Party's most sophisticated social and technological achievement was robodebt - deliberately designed to leave millions behind.
The release of the 2002 cabinet papers confirms the validity of our public protests against the invasion of Iraq and the lies surrounding the "weapons of mass destruction" ("Defence's mad scramble for cash amid 'war on terror'", p4, January 2).
More importantly it should confirm for the Australian population that it must be the full Parliament and not just the prime minister and his cabinet, who determine when Australia goes to war. John Howard's politically motivated decision to support the actions of president Bush and Tony Blair in the invasion of Iraq resulted in the destruction of thousands of homes and businesses and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people.
Saddam Hussein could have been eliminated by a small team, but that would not have achieved the billions of dollars in sales of weapons which go to the mongers of war.
While we have not experienced the air circulation problems with our wall-mounted split-system unit described by Leon Arundell (Letters, January 3), there is certainly another serious problem, particularly for older people: the fact the unit is mounted some three metres above floor level means cleaning the filter every six months, as per instructions, becomes impossible, dangerous, or costly.
There was a time when it was delicious and to be looked forward to. Then came the current trend of picking fruit prematurely, presumably for ease of handling.
The result? Rock-hard fruit that takes weeks to ripen (if it does at all before going rotten) and often lacking the flavour of riper fruit. Peaches, plums, nectarines, strawberries etc ... all ruined by premature picking. I'll bet that the growers don't put the resulting garbage on their own tables.
The further result? I do not buy any of it, ever. Serve up garbage and you get an appropriate response: zero.
Jill Sutton is right to raise concern about the lack of resources for the National Library and the National Museum (Letters, January 2). The massive funding provided to convert the War Memorial to a museum for large war objects (notwithstanding strong community opposition) stands in sharp contrast.
Is it too late to divert some of this massive funding to our seriously underfunded national cultural institutions, the National Library, the National Museum, the Portrait Gallery and the National Film and Sound Archive?
Bill Thompson of Scullin writes on the foolish practice of ADF personnel wearing baseball type headgear in Australia's sunny climate (Letters, January 2). For a long time I have thought they are silly hats for all Australians for sun protection. We should ban what my partner calls "turkey hats".
In the first paragraph of "Focus on future funding" (p1, January 2), Andrew Barr states there was a powerful case for more federal investment in light rail. Despite many requests to see the business case by ACT ratepayers, there has been no case given.
On Stewart Bath's point (Letters, January 2) about the need to keep heat pumps running overnight, a number of websites advise that heat pumps make noise and best practice is to avoid positioning the heat pump near bedrooms or neighbours' bedrooms. One website also suggests installing the unit on a solid base such as a concrete pad with a vibration-absorbing mat to reduce noise.
Barr's Gordian knot objective of CO2 elimination via 100 per cent fossil-free electricity, incorporating hydrogen and biogas, banning combustion engines by 2035 and subsidising EVs is the antithesis of encouraging international tourism, hosting Summernats petrol-heads and exploding environmentally destructive fireworks ("Gundaroo's Fireworks Australia is back with a bang", p3, December 31).
I agree with a recent letter that our national flag is an embarrassment, but it has been for a long while and I don't think it's our highest priority matter to deal with now. The order set out by Albo seems sensible - recognition of First Nations in the constitution, then removing the British monarch as our head of state (do we even need this?), followed presumably by the flag, which should be simple and striking. The current Aboriginal flag looks pretty good to me.
Incidentally, I agree with Keith Hill's comments about Canberrans' views being legitimate wherever they are sent from.
Bob Salmond (Letters, January 1) is correct in stating that the Australian flag is unfit for purpose. He is also "spot-on" in urging the government to replace the Union Jack with a symbol representing the Indigenous peoples of this country who have lived here at least 65,000 years without damaging it in any way or overpopulating it. The current Aboriginal flag would be a most appropriate replacement and could coincide with the acceptance of the Voice.
I strongly agree with Mike O'Shaughnessy (Letters, January 2) that we should stop consuming animal products and switch to plant-based foods because of the cruelty to the animals involved. Another cogent reason is that the industrial animal agriculture industry accounts for nearly 15 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Animal agriculture is also the single largest driver of habitat loss and deforestation. It just isn't sustainable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.