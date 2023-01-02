The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Crispin Hull | Two overwhelming reasons to vote Yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
January 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney set the broad timeline for the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.