The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

What to expect in Canberra's property market in 2023

By Sara Garrity and Jessica Taulaga
Updated January 2 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberras median house price for the September quarter was around $70,000 below the peak reached in December 2021.

As the year comes to an end, the property market in Canberra finds itself at a different place to where it was at the beginning of 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.