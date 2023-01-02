A man alleged to have driven at double the speed limit while trying to evade police, before crashing, on New Year's Day is set to spend the start of 2023 in jail.
Trent Raymond White, 30, of Googong, appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court via audio visual link from custody on Monday.
He faced charges of reckless driving, negligent driving and driving with a suspended licence. He is also accused of breaching bail. White has not entered any pleas.
The prosecution alleges at about 1.47am on Sunday, police saw a white Honda Civic parked near Mawson shops, Garran.
Police claim they attempted to pull alongside the vehicle but dark-tinted windows prevented them from seeing the driver.
It is alleged the driver, upon seeing police, drove away at an estimated 120km/h in a 60km/h zone up Heard Street, and then onto Mawson Drive.
READ MORE COURTS AND CRIME NEWS:
Police did not engage in a pursuit, however, two minutes later they allegedly came across the same vehicle, which had crashed into a guard rail while attempting to turn left from Yamba Drive onto Hindmarsh Drive.
The prosecution claims White was the driver of the vehicle and five witnesses saw the crash.
Legal Aid defence lawyer Crystal Holt asked the court to grant her client bail.
She argued the prosecution did not have "the strongest case" and it was likely there would be "a huge issue with identification evidence".
Ms Holt told the court White had Crohn's disease and should be granted bail to enable him to care for his health.
"Last time he was remanded ... his Crohn's was significantly impacted by that period in custody," she said.
Magistrate James Lawton remanded Ford to custody.
He stated the defendant had other charges of a similar nature currently before the courts and there was a likelihood he would reoffend.
White is scheduled to reappear in the ACT Magistrates Court on January 24.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.