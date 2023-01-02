Canberrans may be watching as blindingly bright clouds descend over the city on Monday, threatening to shadow the first week of January.
Despite mostly sunny skies, Canberra may experience a storm later on Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
Monday is forecast to hit a maximum temperature of 28 degrees, with Canberra Airport recording a temperature of 17.4 degrees at 9am.
But despite relatively warm weather, the BOM said showers and thunderstorms are still possible.
Thankfully, a warning issued on Sunday for severe thunderstorms has been retracted.
However, there is still a chance of showers in coming days.
There is a very high chance it will rain on Tuesday, most likely in the afternoon and evening and the possibility of a thunderstorm.
The clouds should remain on Wednesday and Thursday, with a medium chance of showers on January 4.
Friday will remain relatively cool with a minimum of 10 degrees and maximum of 23 degrees, and winds southeasterly turning easterly at 20 to 30km/h in the daytime.
Clouds will start to clear for the weekend, with a maximum of 23 degrees on Saturday and 27 degrees on Sunday.
Many Canberrans will be holidaying around NSW, or considering whether to make a trip down to the South Coast.
"A low pressure trough lies over western New South Wales and a high pressure ridge extends along the coast," BOM said.
"This pattern is likely to persist for the start of the week and will bring unsettled conditions to the east of the trough and cause heatwave conditions in the far west.
"The trough is forecast to move over eastern parts of the state through the middle of the week."
There is a medium to high chance of rain in Batemans Bay from Tuesday to Friday, though the weather on the weekend is forecast to be cloudy with a maximum temperature in the mid 20s.
The far-western NSW town of Menindee, south east of Broken Hill, is expected to see a record flood peak on Monday of 10.7 metres.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues.
