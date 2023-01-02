The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Two teenage boys taken into custody after break-ins at shops in Nicholls, Crace, Palmerston and Gold Creek

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated January 2 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two teenage boys have been taken into custody in relation to a string of burglaries in the Gungahlin region on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.