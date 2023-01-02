Two teenage boys have been taken into custody in relation to a string of burglaries in the Gungahlin region on Monday morning.
A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were taken in following reports of multiple break-ins at Nicholls, Crace, Palmerston and the Gold Creek shops.
Police were called to the Nicholls shops at around 3.30am. While investigating three alleged burglaries at Nicholls, police were alerted to a break-in at the Crace shops.
Further enquiries revealed three alleged break-ins at the Palmerston shops, two at the Gold Creek shops and nine at the Casey shops.
Police have recovered two vehicles, one in Kaleen and another in Giralang, believed to have been used during the burglaries.
Police say the two teenagers are currently assisting with enquiries.
Investigations into these incidents remain ongoing. Police expect there will be further arrests.
Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour at shopping centres in the Gungahlin region between 12am and 4am on January 2, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers can be reached on 1800 333 000 or through the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
