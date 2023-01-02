Canberra's city centre was a dead zone on New Year's Eve. Why?

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Canberrans really know how to show up when it counts.
I can no longer keep track of the number of times I have gazed around me, feeling slightly emotional, at the cheery and largely sedate crowds that turn out for the Big Events. I've lived here all my life, and I still don't know exactly how people know when to turn up to all the things. But they do, and so do I: Enlighten, the balloon festival, open day at Government House, Floriade, the Nara candle festival, family days at the National Portrait Gallery.
Fun, wholesome events that somehow feel life-affirming. Even before I had kids, I got a kick out of seeing these crowds. The goodwill and sheer energy seemed like a small, triumphant kick in the pants to all the Canberra naysayers who call the place empty and never actually make it here for a visit.
Last Saturday night was no exception. Crowds of people - all kinds of people - lined the shores of Lake Burley Griffin as the sun set - spectacularly, it turned out - and the countdown to the 9pm fireworks began.
Many had arrived via shuttle bus from one of the main interchanges, and my family was no exception.
But I must admit to breathing an extra sigh of relief at the sight of the crowds; I had thought, for a brief moment, that the event would be some kind of dud this year.
We had planned to come into town (Canberra-speak for the CBD) for dinner, before making our way down to the lake in time for the fireworks. But almost every restaurant was closed, so we ate at home. Still, I thought, surely it'll be hard to get a park in town. So we made our way in with plenty of time to spare.
I shouldn't have been surprised - I spent my adolescence and part of my 20s here, after all. I know how the city's nightlife compares to Sydney and Melbourne - I've done all three and decided, surprisingly early in life, to refrain from such comparisons.
And anyway, on Saturday, everyone was down at the lake. After the fireworks, most, it seemed, returned home.
We got back onto the Civic shuttle and returned, deflated, to the interchange, in time to see an ominous queue forming at Mooseheads - the only place open.
Canberra, famously, has always shut down over the summer, what with sitting weeks over and the mandated parliamentary shut down in force. People head down to the coast, or off to their hometowns for Christmas. There was a time when almost every restaurant and cafe followed suit, and the city was truly dead throughout January, although the dead zone is getting shorter as the years go on.
And look, it's hard, after the last couple of summers we've had, not to breathe a sigh of relief at the overall lack of bad news shrouding everything. This is how summer is meant to be - quiet, drowsy, no pressure to do anything or go anywhere. No news is good news.
Meanwhile, though, the daytime tourist drawcards - Parliament House, the National Gallery of Australia, the National Museum - are seeing crowds, lured by extensive, expensive marketing campaigns touting Canberra as a prime summer destination.
And over the past 15 years - as long as I've worked at this newspaper, in fact - I've read, written and commissioned countless articles about Canberra's renaissance. Our plethora of top-notch restaurants, flourishing arts scene, world-class exhibitions. Braddon, morphing from car yards to hipsterville before our very eyes. Buildings razed and rebuilt. Wastelands - actual wastelands - transformed. Entire new precincts springing up.
And outsiders can't help picking up on the vibe - the "hidden gem" that is our capital city.
How long before this filters, finally, into the city's nightlife? How long before the city opens up to celebrate, instead of shutting down over Christmas and New Year?
As the years have gone on, I've mostly let go of my rabid Canberra defensiveness. There's less and less need for it, as word gets around.
But heaven help anyone who went looking for a good time in Civic on Saturday evening.
It's true, most people headed home after the 9pm fireworks. I, hypocrite that I am, was among them (young kids and all). And I get it: those in hospitality need a holiday too, and staying open is a real risk when most people expect everything to be closed.
But I just thought - again, naively - that New Year's Eve, of all nights, would be a time to stay open, make some noise (and some money), and be part of the "vibe".
But no. Everyone went home because there was nothing open. Or was nothing open because nobody goes out? Is this the self-fulfilling prophecy it has always been? Will Canberra ever get the balance right?
I feel like I've been asking myself this question since I was 18-years-old. Back then, Canberra was, in city-years, still a child. As I entered adulthood, it reached adolescence. I've fondly thought of the last decade-and-a-half as its blooming young adulthood.
But sometimes - as with my own children - I see signs that it's just not ready to grow up yet.
As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.
