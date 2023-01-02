Canberra's city centre was a dead zone on New Year's Eve. Why?

I can no longer keep track of the number of times I have gazed around me, feeling slightly emotional, at the cheery and largely sedate crowds that turn out for the Big Events. I've lived here all my life, and I still don't know exactly how people know when to turn up to all the things. But they do, and so do I: Enlighten, the balloon festival, open day at Government House, Floriade, the Nara candle festival, family days at the National Portrait Gallery.