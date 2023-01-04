Like many Australians, Matthew Joseph's first visit to Canberra was a school excursion but when the Melbourne-based photographer returned to the nation's capital as an adult, he saw the city in a different light.
"I was told to keep an eye out for the bus shelters and when I saw them I thought they were amazing," he says. "They are all so similar but also have their own character and I was hooked."
He's just created a series of reimagined shelters using Midjourney artificial intelligence and we are equally as hooked on the creations it generated.
"Creating these images didn't take any artistic talent whatsoever, even less than photography," he says. "I just sent a message to the AI, in this case, Midjourney, telling it what I wanted to see and a minute or so later it comes back with the results.
"You can add to the description of what you are after or simply tell it to 'have another go'. At first, I told it that I wanted to see a 'round Canberra bus stop' but by the end I was asking for 'cylindrical concrete bus shelter in Canberra as designed by Clem Cummings in 1974'. I think it knew they had holes in them and it was starting to get that orange colour right."
We found Joseph's images via artist Trevor Dickinson, a longtime advocate for the shelters. He first started drawing them about 10 years ago and in 2018 held an exhibition at the Canberra Museum and Gallery featuring 52 of the 496 shelters around the city, as well as a wall-sized print with photographs of all them, numbered and ordered by suburb.
READ MORE:
Dickinson said it was interesting to see what AI could do with a "concrete bus shelters for Canberra" brief.
"I often get bus shelter related messages sent to me, but when Matthew sent these, I couldn't believe how good they were, even the landscapes have the feel of Canberra," he said.
"I re-posted the pictures to Instagram at the end of December, and within a couple of days they became my most popular post of 2022! It looks like a lot of people agree with me."
Joseph has been a photographer for about 24 years. He credits Dickinson with getting him back into painting and drawing.
"I first started following Trevor a long, long time ago on a very early photography-based social media platform called Flickr," Joseph says.
"I have always been into drawing and art in general and Trevor's work always inspired me but it wasn't until 2018 when I finally started to draw and paint again after a long hiatus, mostly because of him."
Should the ACT government consider these designs for new stops?
"I think as long as it still remains functional, there is no harm putting a little more effort and pizzazz into every day objects," Josephs says.
We'd like to see them, that's for sure.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.