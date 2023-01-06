The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Red Dirt Road by S.R. White review - This is a solid Aussie crime novel, but not in the league of Jane Harper or Garry Disher

By Anna Creer
January 7 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Red Dirt Road, by S.R. White. Headline, $32.99.

S.R. White was a policeman in the UK for 12 years before relocating to Queensland and publishing his first crime novel Hermit, featuring his police detective Dana Russo, in 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.