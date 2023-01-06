S.R. White was a policeman in the UK for 12 years before relocating to Queensland and publishing his first crime novel Hermit, featuring his police detective Dana Russo, in 2021.
Red Dirt Road is the third third novel in the series.
White employs many of the now familiar elements of Australian rural noir in Red Dirt Road: horrific acts of violence in a remote outback town, a lone detective sent to investigate, hindered by extreme weather, the lack of co-operation from the locals and the vast distances travelled to interview suspects.
Unamurra is a remote, one pub town, population 50, ravaged by drought and poverty. (White sets his novel in 2019.)
Even the nearest regional centre, Dutton, is the police force's "most isolated districts, a world of flat horizons and dust, rumoured to be riddled with corruption". Unamurra is 200 kilometres further inland.
In an attempt to help remote communities through the drought, the state government has chosen Unamurra as the site for an art installation by a local artist originally from Quebec, Axel DuBois.
Dubois has created 28 "Angels" which hang on baseball posts with obsidian heads and leather wings, their "arms splayed in a curved lunge forward tipped towards the observer like a giant raptor beginning its descent".
They are arranged around the town, often moved in the night to create new displays.
However, over four weeks, two angels have been removed, replaced by the bodies of two local men, each murdered by a single bullet to the heart. Alex DuBois is the obvious prime suspect but he has disappeared.
The original investigation revealed "no weapon, no motive, no alibis, no witnesses" and enough time has now elapsed "for the murderer to go off anywhere in the world".
Dana Russo is sent from Police Central to investigate. She knows this is a test, as the district commander doesn't like her personality, nor her methods. He tells her she has "a couple of days, max. Get it done. Heads up for you Russo; Unamurra has no internet. So think logistics".
Russo discovers that the local policeman, Constable Able Barella has been sidelined from the original investigation and starts to believe that neither the police in Dutton nor the people of Unamurra want the murders solved.
White is not in the same league as Jane Harper nor Garry Disher. His prose is cluttered with unnecessary adjectives and alliteration and the pace is disrupted by Russo, either over explaining in lists or lecturing Able and the readers with philosophy.
Nonetheless, Red Dirt Road is worth reading, if only for a denouement that is cleverly dramatic and utterly believable.
