On the negative side, the film often moves very slowly - while this is a brooding film with a grim atmosphere (underpinned by the cinematography and score), picking up the pace a little at times, and maybe trimming a bit off the running time, might have helped. Some elements, like the "ghost" appearances, feel either too long, too numerous or unnecessary. And some of the ideas are pretty familiar - the struggling single parent and kid, the feeling of being trapped into doing one more crime. Still, there are only so many tropes out there, and it's what you do with them that matters.

