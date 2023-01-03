Times Past: January 4, 1929

There was widespread praise for a young Don Bradman, who scored his first century in just his third Test match: "By his splendid innings today, Bradman has established himself as a cricketer of merit. His 112 runs were scored without giving a chance, and throughout he was as confident as the most experienced batsman. His first test century was greeted with a burst of applause, which has probably never been equalled, the game being held up for a couple of minutes. His inclusion in the remaining tests is certain.