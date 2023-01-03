Times Past: January 4, 1929

On this day in 1929, The Canberra Times, along with the rest of Australia's newspapers and radio stations, reported on the new shiny batsman for the Australian cricket team.
There was widespread praise for a young Don Bradman, who scored his first century in just his third Test match: "By his splendid innings today, Bradman has established himself as a cricketer of merit. His 112 runs were scored without giving a chance, and throughout he was as confident as the most experienced batsman. His first test century was greeted with a burst of applause, which has probably never been equalled, the game being held up for a couple of minutes. His inclusion in the remaining tests is certain.
"[Bill] Woodfull also gave a wonderful exhibition. Playing solidly, he reached 107 before he was dismissed and he and Bradman have placed Australia in a winning position.
"England's chances are not improved by the fact that unsettled weather is forecasted while after five days' play, the wicket will be showing signs of wear. Australia is now 327 runs in the lead. The attendance was 33,662."
Further into the article, describing the day's play, Bradman appeared to hold his own and be patient in the game. By all accounts, the cheers were deafening, with the score coming mostly from single runs. Woodfull was eventually dismissed after he overreached, touched the ball and was taken by English player George Duckworth. Further into the game, Bradman was appearing to play with freedom. He sent a ball bowled by White to the fence for four, with the crowd erupting into great applause.
When Bradman reached 80 runs, he had surpassed his first innings score by one run. After this, every batting stroke he made was watched with much interest and applauded. In the crescendo of the game, Bradman hit a boundary for four runs off the English bowler Jack White when he then received the standing ovation that paused the game. He was eventually caught by Duckworth just before the end of the day's play for 112 runs. There was another standing ovation from the adoring crowd when he left the field.
As history shows, Bradman went on to make Australian and world history to one of the best batsman to have ever played the game with his ever humble attitude and approach that saw him garner so much love from the public.
