Times Past: January 5, 1993

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported a big boom in business for the McDonald's at the Dickson shopping centre. The McDonald's at Dickson set a record for the most trade in a 24-hour period for any Australian McDonald's. The shops in and around Dickson were also happy with the weekend, with thousands of visitors and their dollars cruising through Canberra for the Summernats festival.
The store manager, Don Gaudiosi, said it had just been confirmed his store - the drive-through facility which traded for 24 hours each day on the weekend - sold more on Saturday than any other store on any other day in Australia. Mr Gaudiosi had little sleep, had to reorganise rosters to have 79 different shifts, called in extra staff but the store more than doubled normal takings and believed that it was all worth it.
"We sold millions of burgers," Mr Gaudiosi said. "I had to get an extra delivery from Sydney on the Saturday and on Friday had to go around to all the stores in Canberra, including going out to Tuggeranong and even Goulburn, to get in extra buns. We just had none left.
"I haven't had much sleep to tell you the truth. Out of the whole week with preparation and things, I was averaging three, maybe four, hours of sleep a day. It was definitely all worth it, though. I can't see why anyone would try and take it [Summernats] away specially after the trade the Canberra public had. Dickson had good trade and the city must have touched on it as well and I think that outweighs everything. Next year we'll be open 24 hours [each day] inside and out."
Mr Gaudiosi said he had a security guard in case things got out of hand but he had no problems.
The opposition of KFC at Braddon had double its usual trade but figures were down on last year. The store manager Zeljko Frkic said the shop still took $10,000 a day for the four days of Summernats but business wasn't as big and extra stocks brought in had to be given out to other KFC stores.
The Mobil Service Centre in Mort Street in the city had a good steady flow of customers. Owner Dennis Morris and manager David Lukacs both agreed it was good to see bustling trade return to the city. Mr Lukacs said police influence kept the "Summernatters" away and both men praised the police for their handling of the revellers.
