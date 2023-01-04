The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 5, 1993

January 5 2023 - 5:30am
On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported a big boom in business for the McDonald's at the Dickson shopping centre. The McDonald's at Dickson set a record for the most trade in a 24-hour period for any Australian McDonald's. The shops in and around Dickson were also happy with the weekend, with thousands of visitors and their dollars cruising through Canberra for the Summernats festival.

