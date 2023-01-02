The Canberra Times
Head-on collision shuts down William Hovell Drive overnight

By Alex Crowe
Updated January 3 2023 - 10:07am, first published 7:30am
Two drivers were taken to Canberra hospital following a two-car collision on William Hovell Drive on Monday night.

