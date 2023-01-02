Two drivers were taken to Canberra hospital following a two-car collision on William Hovell Drive on Monday night.
A Tesla Model 3 and a Ford Focus hatchback collided while travelling in opposite directions between Drake-Brockman Drive and Coppins Crossing.
The drivers are believed to have sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicles at the time of collision.
Police were called to the incident at 9.40pm, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Ambulance Service attended shortly after.
The road was shut for several hours while ACT Policing's major crash investigations team were on scene. Its investigation is still underway.
William Hovell Drive has since been cleared and is open to traffic in both directions.
Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories.
