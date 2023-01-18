The Canberra Times
Are films like Gallipoli and Apocalypse Now glorifications of war?

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now. Picture supplied

While war movies provide obvious opportunities for big action scenes - think of star-studded spectacles like The Longest Day and A Bridge Too Far - they can also be used to examine the reasons for conflict and the effects war has both during and after battle, in prison camps and in other settings. Francois Truffaut and Francis Coppola argued all war movies glorify war; Steven Spielberg said all war movies were antiwar. What do you think?

