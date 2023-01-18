While war movies provide obvious opportunities for big action scenes - think of star-studded spectacles like The Longest Day and A Bridge Too Far - they can also be used to examine the reasons for conflict and the effects war has both during and after battle, in prison camps and in other settings. Francois Truffaut and Francis Coppola argued all war movies glorify war; Steven Spielberg said all war movies were antiwar. What do you think?
All Quiet on the Western Front (1930, Apple TV):
Erich Maria Remarque's semi-autobiographical novel inspired this Oscar-winning Hollywood adaptation. Lew Ayres plays Paul Baumer, one of many young men who join the German army in World War I. Their idealised expectations of glory and adventure are soon shattered as they struggle to survive in a harsh and brutal environment. While dated technically this film is still stark and moving.
Quote: "We live in the trenches out there. We fight. We try not to be killed, but sometimes we are. That's all."
Trivia: The film was shot in sound and intertitled versions and released in various edits.
If you like this, try: Paths of Glory; 1917; Platoon.
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946, Prime Video):
While there are lots of movies focusing on combat, this still touching and relevant Oscar-winning drama is about the struggles of three men to readjust to life in their home town after World War II. Al (Fredric March), a prosperous bank officer, drinks to cope as he is torn between his loyalty to ex-servicemen seeking financial help and hardheaded business considerations. Fred (Dana Andrews) has trouble finding a decent job and his war-bride wife doesn't seem too pleased to have him back. Homer (Harold Russell) now has hooks instead of hands and is unsure about his fiancee's feelings for him now.
Quote: "We fought the wrong people, that's all. Just read the facts, my friend. Find out for yourself why you had to lose your hands. And then go out and do something about it."
Trivia: Russell, a double amputee who had never acted before, received the best supporting actor Oscar and a special Oscar for bringing courage to other veterans.
If you like this, try: Coming Home; Born on the Fourth of July; Johnny Got His Gun (1971).
Gallipoli (1981, Apple TV, Foxtel Now, Netflix):
David Williamson wrote and Peter Weir directed this classic Australian movie about two adventuresome young men, Archy and Frank (Mark Lee and Mel Gibson) who decide to enlist in the Australian Imperial Force during World War I. No prizes for guessing where they find themselves.
Quote: "All right men... we're going. But I want you to remember who you are. You are the 10th Light Horse! Men from Western Australia. Don't forget it. Good luck."
Trivia: The British are traduced here: in fact they suffered heavy casualties and were not simply "drinking cups of tea" while Australians died.
If you like this, try: Saving Private Ryan; The Water Diviner; Beneath Hill 60.
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957, Apple TV, Binge, Foxtel Now):
David Lean's Oscar-winning World War II film is based on the Pierre Boulle novel. When a group of British prisoners of war in Thailand are ordered to build a railway bridge by their Japanese captors, leading to a clash of wills between their commanding officer, Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness) and the Japanese leader, Colonel Saito (Sessue Hayakawa). Then another man (William Holden) is sent to destroy the bridge. This works as both a spectacle and as a character drama, examining the motives and actions of the three men.
Quote: "What have I done?"
Trivia: Since screenwriters Michael Wilson and Carl Foreman had been blacklisted, the writing credit, and Oscar, went to novelist Boulle, who did not even speak English. This was remedied in 1984.
If you like this, try: The Great Escape; King Rat; Grand Illusion.
Apocalypse Now (1979, Apple TV, Stan):
Inspired by Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, Francis Ford Coppola's flawed masterpiece set during the Vietnam War sees Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) sent to assassinate renegade Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando). The film is filled with amazing set pieces including a helicopter attack to Wagner's Ride of the Valkyries and a memorable turn by Robert Duvall as the battle-crazed Colonel Kilgore. Once Brando enters it becomes a bit murky. It's still a great experience. Released in multiple edits.
Quote: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning."
Trivia: Harvey Keitel was replaced by Sheen after filming began. But that was a minor problem: a typhoon destroyed the sets, Sheen suffered a heart attack, Brando was overweight and underprepared and on and on...
If you like this, try: Full Metal Jacket; The Thin Red Line; Casualties of War.
The Hurt Locker (2008, Apple TV, Stan):
Winner of six Oscars - including the first for best director to a woman, Kathryn Bigelow - this intense drama is about American bomb defusers in Afghanistan, focusing particularly on Staff Sergeant James (Jeremy Renner) who seems to be indifferent to the ever present threat of death.
Quote: "The rush of battle is often a potent and lethal addiction, for war is a drug."
Trivia: Based on a book by Mark Boal, this was filmed in Jordan, near Iraq.
If you like this, try: Standard Operating Procedure; Lone Survivor; American Sniper.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
