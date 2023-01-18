While there are lots of movies focusing on combat, this still touching and relevant Oscar-winning drama is about the struggles of three men to readjust to life in their home town after World War II. Al (Fredric March), a prosperous bank officer, drinks to cope as he is torn between his loyalty to ex-servicemen seeking financial help and hardheaded business considerations. Fred (Dana Andrews) has trouble finding a decent job and his war-bride wife doesn't seem too pleased to have him back. Homer (Harold Russell) now has hooks instead of hands and is unsure about his fiancee's feelings for him now.

