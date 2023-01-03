The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Why do people tailgate? A psychologist explains what's behind this common (and annoying) driving habit

By Amanda Stephens
Updated January 3 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You can get angry when someone gets in the way of what you are trying to achieve. Picture Shutterstock

It's hot, you've had a battle to get the kids in the car, and now you're going to be late for the family lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.