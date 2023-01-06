Go to your happy place: Vanuatu tourism in cruise mode once more

In 2006, the "happy planet index" named Vanuatu, the tiny, tropical archipelago nation in the South Pacific, "the happiest place on Earth".
Since being bestowed with that worthy honour, the nation, made up of 83 small islands, has had to endure considerable hardship. Two devastating cyclones, Pam in 2015, and Harold in 2020, destroyed an estimated 100,000 homes in total and crop losses in a nation so dependent on subsistence farming were devastating.
Against this backdrop, with their international borders recently reopening, it was with some trepidation we took the easy three-and-a half-hour flight to Vanuatu - one of our most special places. After all, this was our 10th visit (the first back in 1986).
To our absolute delight, despite all those years of hardship, this happy place for us, is still an absolute joy to visit, even at the start of the wet season.
Picture a paradise on earth. Palm trees swaying over warm, crystal-clear aqua blue waters. Uncrowded. Unspoilt. Spectacular sunsets. And a local population whose smiles and laughter light up like no other.
As we discovered within hours of arriving, after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, cruise ships were heading back to the Pacific and the locals were ecstatic. Many had struggled without work and a regular form of income since early 2020 when Vanuatu cut itself off from the rest of the world to avoid a pandemic outbreak.
Our six-day "fly and flop" holiday coincided with this historic post-pandemic event, the return, after an absence of more than 900 days, of a big passenger cruise ship.
Carrying about 3000 passengers, mainly from Australia, the Pacific Encounter's arrival marked the start of a 30-day government trial to test new protocols for the return of cruising to the tropical island nation.
Waiting patiently on shore was Richard Gersom from the Vanuatu Tourism Office whose job was to ensure every visitor was able to get the best one-day visitor experience possible.
"Everyone's been looking forward to this day for so long," Richard said. "It's a very exciting day for Vanuatu."
Lining the potholed, tree-lined roads leading from the cruise terminal, locals set up dozens of temporary roadside stalls, offering souvenirs, artefacts and those colourful floral-print clothes Ni-Vanuatu people are famous for.
In the shadow of the ship, local man Marcel Sablam was offering cruising visitors a relaxing 10-minute, $5 water taxi ride into town. "After all our pandemic drama this is a very, very good day," Marcel said as he prepared to steer his fully-loaded floating taxi towards the city.
Amongst the first to board were first-time cruisers Mat and Mel Woolley from Launceston. Their arrival in Port Vila coincided with their 20th wedding anniversary and they were determined to make the most of their big day.
When asked if he was still concerned about COVID and travelling with several thousand others while the virus continues to spread, Mat laughed it off, saying, "I think we're all just over the pandemic."
His words were echoed by stallholder Petunia Manuella.
"These cruises are very helpful for us," Petunia said. "Some of us face great difficulties at home paying school fees and even just buying food."
I steered Bundaberg visitor Dennis Doe towards Petunia when he told me "we're here for two things - to buy lots of souvenirs and spend lots of money". Music to the ears of the local traders.
In the heart of Port Vila, the markets, shops, bars, cafes and restaurants were doing a roaring trade.
Should the current trial go well, six more cruise ships will dock in Vanuatu between now and Christmas, bringing in about 30,000 day visitors in total. That equates to a multi-million-dollar boost to the economy.
"Our taxis, buses, tour operators, transfer companies, handicraft and Vanuatu-made item shops, and cafes benefit directly from the cruise market, and the return of the cruise industry is injecting money directly into the pockets of these businesses to recover," Caretaker Tourism Minister James Bule told the Vanuatu Daily Post.
With their irresistible smiles and strong work ethic, many hundreds of Vanuatu locals are currently being recruited to staff the ships as they gear up for a busy summer cruise season ahead.
There's more good news too from P&O Australia through their dollar-per-passenger Pacific Partnership program. With the arrival of Pacific Encounter, P&O pledged to fund a new ambulance for Port Vila and other initiatives such as 200 volleyballs to boost the community's health and wellbeing program.
Not to be outdone, during the pandemic lockdown, the Royal Caribbean cruise line worked with the local community to provide solar lighting for community spaces in Port Vila as well as supporting school upgrades and providing much needed school resources.
"Our guests love visiting Vanuatu for its natural beauty and friendly communities and we're thrilled to be returning this month," said Gavin Smith, from Royal Caribbean Australia and New Zealand.
The locals hope the next 12 months will see more Vanuatu-made products such as soap and kava made available for sale on board, and the famous Vanuatu beef on the menu in the majority of cruise ship restaurants.
Armed with a fresh coconut purchased within minutes of leaving the Pacific Encounter, best friends Sarah Kelly and Bree Houth from Brisbane couldn't hide their excitement as they set off for their big day out. "It's our first ever cruise and we're just loving it," Sarah said as she mapped out plans to go snorkelling and souvenir shopping before setting sail for their next destination.
It may be 16 years since Vanuatu proudly carried the title of "the happiest place on the planet" but with the return of international cruises and those beaming smiles everywhere we visited, these beautiful islands are now "happiness central" for locals and visitors alike.
