Go to your happy place: Vanuatu tourism in cruise mode once more

By Jeremy Lasek
January 7 2023 - 5:30am
The big smiles are back at the local market in Port Vila. Pictures supplies

In 2006, the "happy planet index" named Vanuatu, the tiny, tropical archipelago nation in the South Pacific, "the happiest place on Earth".

