Katie Boulter can walk around the streets of Canberra without raising the attention of those around her.
It's a status the British tennis player is enjoying, checking out the numerous cafes the city has to offer on her first visit to the capital.
Boulter is wise to make the most of her anonymity because it's a situation that is likely to change by the end of the summer.
The girlfriend of Australian star Alex de Minaur, the 26-year-old is set to receive plenty of air time throughout the Australian Open both with her partner and on the court as one of Britain's brightest talents.
Melbourne has long held a special place in Boulter's heart and she's determined to ensure the couple add some more positive memories in the city throughout the next few weeks.
"It's one of my favourite tournaments to start the year," Boulter said. "It doesn't get any better than Melbourne. I'm looking forward to getting back out there and getting some momentum back.
"Alex is a very proud Aussie and I love being back in the country. He speaks so passionately about it, so to be able to come back here and spend some time here means a lot."
Boulter is likely return to the court on Wednesday for the second round of the Canberra International and will face Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.
The British talent dismantled Korean Han Na-Lae 6-0, 6-1 in a dominant performance on Monday, while Selekhmeteva defeated American Robin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 in a first-round match on Tuesday.
The half of the draw has opened up with the upset of top seed Kateryna Baindl by Heather Watson.
A win by both players in the second round will set up an all-British quarter-final.
Boulter's first round victory has her confident she can make a deep run in Canberra, but she's determined not to get too far ahead of herself.
"I went out and I executed everything I've been working on," Boulter said. "For me, that's all I can ask of myself, whether I win or lose. It's nice to see some of the stuff I've been working on come on to the match court.
"I've already achieved my goal for the week so now I'm going to be focusing on each round and hopefully I can do my best every day, build some wins and get some stamina back on the court."
Currently the world No.136, Boulter has shown she has the ability to match it with the sport's elite when healthy.
A run to the third round of Wimbledon last year involved a victory over then-world No.7 Karolina Pliskova, while she also toppled Alison Riske during the British grass court season.
Given her struggles to remain healthy, Boulter's primary goal this year is to stay injury free and she believes that will translate to a rise up the rankings.
"I've spent huge chunks out of the game, I spent another 12 weeks at least out last year," she said.
"For me the most important thing is getting a bit of consistency. My game is there, my level is there, as I proved last year and the year before that, it's just about putting a few more weeks together."
"It's a learning game. I've just got to keep plugging on and believing it will come together at some point."
