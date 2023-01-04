Canberra company Seeing Machines will put its driver-monitoring technology on the global stage this week at the world's best technology event, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
CES is regarded as the "Super Bowl" of tech events and the biggest exhibition of its type where leading-edge companies from 127 countries including Panasonic, Sony, and Meta show off their latest wares, gadgets and innovations from flying cars to holographic home cinemas.
This year's showcase will be the biggest for Seeing Machines since it sealed a deal late last year to supply its driver monitoring technology to Canadian-based car component supplier and manufacturing specialist Magna International.
That deal will put Seeing Machine's artificial intelligence and car-occupant monitoring technology inside the rear-vision mirrors of thousands of vehicles, and also makes Magna an investor in the publicly listed Canberra company.
Magna is imbedding the technology, paired with advanced optical systems, unobtrusively inside a rear vision mirror which it will offer to its many customers which include BMW, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Ford, Mazda and Toyota.
The tech is the next generation of occupant monitoring which car makers need to achieve new regulatory safety standards in the coming years.
Magna and Seeing Machines will show off its prototype at CES, and the ACT company's tech will also be featured in displays by three other exhibitors including semi-conductor companies Ambarella and Analog Devices, and Israeli-based automotive visual intelligence company Autobrains.
From its humble beginnings inside an ANU laboratory, Seeing Machines is rapidly growing in a highly specialised and important field where in-built artificial intelligence and machine vision will play a critical role in avoiding human error in transportation by providing alerts when the operators - whether vehicle drivers or aircraft pilots - are distracted or inattentive.
Its driver alert systems are retrofitted to hundreds of semi-trailers which ply Australia's highways.
The ACT's 2019 exporter of the year is already a partner in safety programs with 10 major international car makers, including Ford and Mercedes Benz. The Canberra-developed technology is in more than 160 vehicle models produced worldwide.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
