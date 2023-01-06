Using tennis to restore my bounce

Meritocracy. Be in it!
Excellence. Be in it, too!
Haunting the P2 Advisory Canberra International professional tennis event in Canberra this week I began to analyse the great delight that just being there was giving me.
Methinks the joy given by a grand Australian tennis event has something to do with how much more pure and good and meritorious it is by contrast with Australian political life.
It is my lot in life to be an intense follower of both party politics and tennis. The first of these passions, the obsessive following of politics in news and current affairs, is a filthy habit I would give up if only I could.
But thus far all the therapies have failed me (yes, even aromatherapy, aura colour therapy and the usually reliable past life regression therapy). What's more, there is no CAA (Current Affairs Anonymous) to help those of us addicted to following Australian politics' sordid, amoral, brutalising vaudeville.
How I yearn to attend some kind of CAA meeting and, shamefaced and sobbing, to make the cleansing, cathartic confession "My name is Ian and I watch House of Reps Question Time on my laptop".
Yes, we have a seemingly-for-now bearable federal government at last. But, dear readers, do you share my sense that the recent past years of Coalition government and especially the pornographically awful Morrison years have left you feeling somehow grubby?
Do you feel besmirched with a kind of virtual grime that no serial showering and scrubbing with antibacterial soaps can remove, yet?
MORE: IAN WARDEN
How illustrative of the muck that December's abolition of the sordidly compromised Administrative Affairs Tribunal was made necessary by the former government's skulduggery. It, the former government, appointed to the AAT on breathtaking stipends and without any merit-based selection process, 85 former Liberal MPs, candidates and staffers and other close Liberal cronies, relatives and lovers.
So some of the joy given by a tennis tournament is its contrasting (contrasting with politics) entirely merit-based decency and purity.
Of the 150 young athletes (how honest their hard work, how blameless the sweats they raise!) taking part in the International, every single one is there on utter, unimpeachable merit, because he or she is measurably, indisputably excellent. They are some of the best male and female tennis players in the world.
Scheming, cronyism, bribery, rorting, pork barrelling, two-facedness, the giving of jobs to the favoured boys and girls, all of the skulduggeries count for nothing in professional tennis. The impure fraud, the mountebank, the liar, the cunning populist, the blatherskite, the artful scaremonger, the religious zealot withers away in the pure meritocratic air of professional tennis.
Thus, out at the P2 Advisory Canberra International this week there are no tennis-equivalent Scott Morrisons, Barnaby Joyces, Peter Duttons and Zed Seseljas or (thanks be to God!) Michaelia Cashs and Sussan Leys.
How wholesome the cast of a tennis tournament! Watching politicians playing at politics makes the skin creep but watching fine tennis players play fine tennis gives appreciative onlookers' skins a glowing, healthful lustre.
How wholesomely attractive actual, true, running, jumping, volleying, smashing, gasping-with-exertion athletes (such as the Canberra International's clean-limbed competitors) seem by comparison with party politicians. Party politicians' only athleticisms (using their abnormally over-developed forebrains) are cerebral, Machiavellian feats of cunning, duplicity and narcissism.
If I dwell on all this it is because I realise I am using this week of this pure, clean, invigorating tennis event (because of COVID, the first such event in Canberra since 2019) as a kind of mental health retreat.
Perhaps all sport-loving Australians use, subconsciously, their love of their beloved sports (in which so much of what happens is fair and just) in these therapeutic sorts of ways, to therapeutically massage everyday lives otherwise bruised and strained by life's unfairness.
I know that I am using the Canberra International therapeutically. The $6 I spend there on a day ticket seems wondrous health value for money. By contrast, an hour with my clinical aromatherapist Mystic Michaelia sets me back $220 and sometimes does no appreciable good.
Yes, I am spending my week at the Canberra International to help me to bounce back from the soul-flattening Morrison years that so unbounced all thinking, feeling Australians.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.