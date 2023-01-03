When at Summernats, he's lauded as one of the biggest stars of the burnout track and a master at his car-rotating, tyre-smoking craft.
But back home on the farm on the rich Wimmera plains of western Victoria, he's just a wheat farmer busily trying to beat the rain and get his crop harvested.
And with his important appointment in the Burnout Masters competition at Summernats just a few short days away, there's no time to waste.
"We've been going hard to try and get it [the harvesting] done so unless we have a monumental stuff-up, we should be finished in time," Andrew Lynch said.
"Usually we start [harvesting] in October but because of the rain we really only got into in mid-November so we've been going pretty flat-out since then.
"We are going to be cutting it pretty fine to get to Canberra but we've got the logistics pretty well sorted.
"Normally we would be finished [harvesting] by now but we've had these bouts of rain that have held us up so we've been starting early and pushing on into the night. You really have to go by the weather, the weather really dictates your hours this time of year."
Andrew "Lynchy" Lynch is a cult hero of Australia's burnout scene, piloting his hugely modified 600-horsepower blue Toyota Corolla sedan with a smoke-making speed and skill which defies belief.
Numerous videos posted online show at his trademark craft and his burnouts are a far cry from the measured pace that he needs to use when driving a combine harvester on his huge 1600 hectare property on the rolling plains of Nhill, west of Horsham.
This year's crop of wheat and grain is "above average" and will probably come around 4500 tonnes but he's already turning his mind to non-farm activities.
"I'll be loading up and taking seven cars up [to Summernats] on my car carrier, leaving Horsham where I live and heading to Ballarat to pick up most of the other cars then hopefully I'll be close to Canberra by Wednesday late afternoon," he said.
Time has been so short, he's had to outsource his engine preparation.
The young father has been a Summernats regular for years and has qualified for the Masters in the upcoming ACT competition, hoping to bring home the trophy for the first time.
And it won't be for a lack of trying.
The burnout competition involves a significant amount of skill to accomplish. First of all, the car has to have the power to launch quickly with tyres smoking for the all-important "tip-in" onto the burnout pad proper, then maintain consistent smoke while performing as many radical rotational moves as possible within a very tight space for as long as possible.
Blowing out both rear tyres is the best possible outcome, both from a judging perspective and for the crowd reaction.
And with no idea of where the safety barriers are because of the ever-expanding plume of tyre smoke, there's a very slim margin of error involved for the driver.
For all his accomplished antics, Andrew Lynch has never won the burnouts in the ACT before; the best he has finished previously has been a third placing.
"Summernats is the one everyone wants to win; it's the grand final," he said.
Sadly for those who have been part of the modified car event since its humble beginnings as the Street Machine Nationals, Summernats this year will be without his beloved founder, Chic Henry, who died in April at the age of 75 after a long battle with cancer.
"It will be different, that's for sure," Mr Lynch said.
"Chic was the man who started it all and built the event up to the status it has now; he'll be very sadly missed."
Vehicle entries for Summernats 35 have been closed off at the maximum of 2700 for many weeks, and the level of interest is at a record high after attendance last year was capped at 20,000 per day due to the pandemic.
The record attendance for the four-day event was 119,184, set back in 2017.
It is expected that given restrictions this year are lifted, that record may well be broken.
