Australian rugby is bracing for a pre-season raid targeting off-contract Wallabies players as the game fights to keep stars beyond the World Cup.
Former ACT Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga'a was the first domino to fall this week, signing a three-year deal to link with Irae Simone at Cleremont at the end of the year.
Fainga'a left the Brumbies at the end of last season after signing a one-year deal with the Western Force and will complete the Super Rugby campaign before moving abroad.
Cleremont's announcement is set to trigger a scramble for Wallabies talent, with player agents testing the international contract waters to get the best deal before squads are filled.
The Brumbies started negotiations with several players last year in an attempt to re-sign them before cashed-up offers landed from Japan and Europe.
But Rugby Australia takes the lead for players of national interest, which leaves Super Rugby franchises largely in the dark until a deal is ready to be signed.
Fainga'a's move is expected to be the first of many in the four-yearly changing of the guard at the end of a World Cup cycle as players trade Test ambitions for a financial contract boost.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Fainga'a, 27, was the starting hooker on the Wallabies tour of Europe last year and will almost certainly earn a spot in the World Cup squad barring injury or a dramatic drop in form.
"We were looking for an experienced player who could carry the ball and energize the game of our front five. Folau ticks all the boxes," said Clermont Auvergne coach Jono Gibbes.
"At 27, he has very solid experience at the top level with fifty Super Rugby matches with the Brumbies and 28 [Tests] with the Wallabies. He is a boy who can bring us a lot in the physical dimension."
The Brumbies have already re-signed captain Allan Alaalatoa on a long-term deal and are working to retain Rob Valetini, James Slipper, Len Ikitau, Pete Samu, Cadeyrn Neville, Tom Wright and Nic White.
Noah Lolesio looms as one of the most likely to be offered a chance to play overseas after he fell out of favour with Wallabies selectors this year.
The Brumbies playmaker is just 23 years old and losing him to a club in Japan or Europe would be a cruel blow for Australian rugby, which is suffering from a lack of flyhalf options.
Lolesio signed a two-year extension, but has an option in his favour to leave at the end of this year.
He was one of several Brumbies who returned to club headquarters on Tuesday to complete Wallabies pre-season testing after a six-week break.
The Test players are due to head to Queensland next week for a World Cup-year planning session, but those who don't meet required fitness targets will have to return to full training earlier than others.
The rest of Stephen Larkham's Super Rugby squad will restart pre-season training on Thursday with just a few weeks before the first trial game of the year and less than two months before the regular season begins against the NSW Waratahs in Sydney.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.