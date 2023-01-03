The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Former Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga'a signs with French club Cleremont as Wallabies sweat on player movement

Chris Dutton
Cameron Mee
By Chris Dutton, and Cameron Mee
January 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Folau Fainga'a has signed a deal in France, but Allan Alaalatoa, left, is set to re-sign with the Brumbies. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Australian rugby is bracing for a pre-season raid targeting off-contract Wallabies players as the game fights to keep stars beyond the World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.