Excessive greed has led us to facing an existential crisis

It is not often that I find myself agreeing with Mark Kenny, but this time he is spot on ("Excessive greed on our doorstep", p15, January 1). I have written previously on the obscene amounts of money in sport of all descriptions and Kenny identifies not only sport, but property, vehicles and lifestyle in which similarly obscene amounts are spent. And with that is the arrogant and ostentatious attitude and displays of self-importance and entitlement of the participants.

