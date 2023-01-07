The Canberra Times
Excessive greed has led us to facing an existential crisis

By Letters to the Editor
January 8 2023 - 5:30am
I couldn't agree more with Mark Kenny's opinion piece in the paper on New Year's Day ("Excessive greed on our doorstep", p15), but sadly the human race has always been characterised by excessive greed, a search for wealth and power and other less desirable attributes that have led us to where we are today, facing an existential crisis.

