Excessive greed has led us to facing an existential crisis

I couldn't agree more with Mark Kenny's opinion piece in the paper on New Year's Day ("Excessive greed on our doorstep", p15), but sadly the human race has always been characterised by excessive greed, a search for wealth and power and other less desirable attributes that have led us to where we are today, facing an existential crisis.
We seem unable to find a balance, and Australians, unlike our counterparts in other countries where philanthropy can to some extent offset extreme destructive behaviour, are among the world's worst when it comes to greed and growth.
On the other hand, in the US, Bill Gates is a good example of a person who made a fortune with the right product at the right time and through his philanthropy is giving back in spades. His new book on avoiding the climate crisis is recommended reading.
Our own Dick Smith is also a good example. It would be nice if more of the successful in our community could follow their leadership.
It is not often that I find myself agreeing with Mark Kenny, but this time he is spot on ("Excessive greed on our doorstep", p15, January 1). I have written previously on the obscene amounts of money in sport of all descriptions and Kenny identifies not only sport, but property, vehicles and lifestyle in which similarly obscene amounts are spent. And with that is the arrogant and ostentatious attitude and displays of self-importance and entitlement of the participants.
Are these the same people who, on the one hand, bemoan increased property prices, rising interest rates, energy costs, inflation, cost-of-living and electric vehicles and on the other also expect government relief? Not only does that indicate breathtaking hypocrisy, it is an indication of our age of entitlement and therefore, as Kenny notes, it is time to emphasise the "collective over the consumptive", the "social over the self".
James Mahoney (Letters, January 4) dislikes the expression "crisis situation". My weariness is with the shortcut nothing-phrase "show their respects". Where did it come from? Our histories are redolent with sadness and suffering and our language is rich in words to match. Could our journalists take the lead and remind us of more powerful words and avoid those that have become worn out and trite, please?
Am I the only person who feels that service industries are expecting the customer to do more and more for less and less?
Banks are closing everywhere. When and if an ATM is still available it often charges a premium to access your own money.
Large supermarkets seem to prefer customers use the self-service aisles. Whatever next? Will we be expected to fill the shelves before we buy? The GPO reduced home deliveries last year and yet it happily increased the cost of postage since then.
Need I go on? As an older resident, I can't help but feel that service industries have forgotten the service part of their enterprises!
I support the arguments of Robyn Coghlan (Letters, January 4). Continuing to "import large numbers of people from overseas" is a recipe for disaster.
Much of mainland Australia away from a narrow coastal strip in the east and south-east has long been relatively infertile due to soils that have been depleted of nutrients and necessary carbon by weathering. This problem has been exacerbated by long-term use of inorganic fertilisers such as rock phosphate, which can react with rainwater and further deplete the soil.
As Ms Coghlan indicates, most of our population lives in that coastal strip. This has resulted in huge areas of our most fertile soils being replaced by a built environment incapable of producing the food upon which an expanding population will increasingly depend. We have reached, perhaps surpassed, this land's human population limit.
