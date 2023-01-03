The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Calvary Public Hospital Bruce operating theatres shut indefinitely after fire

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The eight operating theatres at Calvary Public Hospital will be closed indefinitely following a fire on December 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.