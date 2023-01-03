Seven operating theatres at Calvary Public Hospital will be closed for an unknown length of time following a fire on December 6.
Urgent surgery is being transferred to Calvary Private Hospital and Calvary John James Hospital.
Emergency surgery for patients presenting to the Calvary emergency department are being done at Canberra Hospital.
The fire activated an internal sprinkler system, a Calvary spokesperson said.
"Calvary public theatres will be brought back online as soon as practicable and safe. We are taking steps to mitigate risks associated with water damage," he said.
The hospital said there was no mould in the operating theatres.
Maternity services continue to be on bypass to Canberra Hospital, but Calvary has not said when they are expected to return.
Caesareans are being done at the private Calvary John James Hospital, with people being transported to Calvary Public for postnatal care.
Calvary has said women who have booked in for c-sections are being contacted in advance for rescheduling.
Women booked for an elective c-section birth are being contacted in advance of their scheduled date with the procedure arranged at Calvary John James.
Calvary said most of the services within Building 4 were operational, including the emergency department, medical imaging, medical inpatient wards and mental health wards.
The endoscopy suite and urology clinic, Zita Mary Clinic, Clare Holland House, Hospital in the Home and specialist outpatients clinics are also operating as normal.
Staff and patients at the Bruce hospital were evacuated because of an electrical fire in a roof cavity of the operating theatre complex in the Xavier Building, also known as Building 4.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
