The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Vikings' George Bass Marathon crew returns to South Coast three years after deadly bushfires

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
January 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Vikings crew racing in the George Bass Marathon travelled to the South Coast with a tinge of sadness this week, the journey triggering memories of the last time they contested the epic endurance race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.