The Vikings crew racing in the George Bass Marathon travelled to the South Coast with a tinge of sadness this week, the journey triggering memories of the last time they contested the epic endurance race.
It was the summer of 2019-20 and the region was ablaze as bushfires ravaged the coast.
The crews completed the first two stages of the George Bass before organisers called off the race on the morning of day three.
"We're very pleased there's not that tragedy of ash in the water," Vikings rower Laurence Sandral said. "It's such a different atmosphere, it's a little celebration to be able to come together.
"When we were last here, the clouds that swirled over our head came across the beach and in the distance you could see the fires where Mogo was getting burnt.
"It's amazing to think we're back and this is a wonderful celebration of things continuing on."
This year's race is the first time the event has been held since 2020 and Tuesday's stage saw the crews progress beyond the point the last edition was abandoned.
While there are no bushfires this year, the crews remained at the mercy of the weather and the race was relocated to the calmer waters of Wagonga Inlet after conditions on the planned route from Coila Beach to Narooma were deemed too dangerous.
Vikings extended their lead with another stage win and Dan Ellice-Flint said the week is an opportunity to create new memories.
"A lot of us haven't seen each other since the last race so it's been great to reconnect," Ellice-Flint said. "The first thing a few of us did was debrief because we haven't had a chance to talk about our experience in the fires.
"It's satisfying to get the lads back together after 2020, enjoy the camaraderie and get a few wins on the board."
